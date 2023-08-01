Submit Release
Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for the Town of Dortches Affected by EF-3 Tornado

NORTH CAROLINA, August 1 - On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for the Town of Dortches in Nash County that suffered damages from an EF-3 tornado on July 19. The declaration makes additional assistance available to the town.

“Having spent most of my life in Nash County, I know the people who live there are resilient and determined to work together to bounce back from this damaging tornado. This state disaster declaration will help the people and businesses impacted as they recover and rebuild,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Following state of emergency declarations from the Mayor of Dortches and the Chair of the Nash County Board of Commissioners on July 19, local and state emergency management officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and determined that Dortches has incurred more than $10,000 in disaster-related damages.

The Town of Dortches would not qualify for federal assistance based on the preliminary damage assessment.  

