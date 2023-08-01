Paula Wright Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with "The Keys to Authenticity"

Paula Wright - Best Selling Author

SEATTLE, WA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula Wright, a highly acclaimed author, speaker, spiritual and wellness teacher, and entrepreneur, has collaborated with renowned author, Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, The Keys to Authenticity. Published by CelebrityPress® LLC, the book was officially released on July 13, 2023.

The day of its release, The Keys to Authenticity swiftly climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, claiming top honors as the #1 best-seller in Direct Marketing and also attaining the coveted #1 spot in the New Release category for Direct Marketing.

Wright's impactful chapter, "How to Live Free," has played a pivotal role in propelling the book to optimal best-seller placement. Through her profound insights, she guides readers on a transformative journey, helping them overcome limiting beliefs and unlock their full potential for personal and spiritual growth.

About Paula Wright:

Author, speaker, spiritual and wellness teacher, and entrepreneur, Paula Wright teaches people how to live a life of wellness, freedom to create the life of their dreams.

Paula’s mission is to provide the wisdom, practical tools, and resources needed to identify and unblock limiting beliefs and energy to help people live the lives there are intended to live.

Paula was featured as an inspirational thought leader on the syndicated television show On Set Bahamas Edition, which aired on ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox affiliates nationwide.

After living many difficult years as a single parent and taking care of aging parents, she sought resolution from chronic stress and work/life imbalance through books, mentorship, and developing techniques and strategies as she grew stronger.

She is the author of How to Live Free and the contributing author of Living Abundantly. Both books provide readers a gateway into her proven belief system and skill set. She also offers a two-day intensive workshop on Mastering the Law of Attraction, helping attendees to manifest their dreams. Common client goals include financial abundance, career success, joy in living, love, and health.

In 2020, after 20+ years of success in the non-profit sector, Paula founded the Live Free Process to teach others the strategies that transformed her life. Paula earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Master's in Public Administration from Grand Canyon University.

To embark on a transformative journey towards authenticity, The Keys to Authenticity is now available for purchase. Visit HERE to order your copy today.