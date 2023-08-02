BCS Concrete Structures Implements Comprehensive Driver Safety Training Program
BCS Concrete Structures, the leading turn-key commercial concrete subcontractor, is proud to announce a new driver safety training program for their employees.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, the leading turn-key commercial concrete subcontractor in Central Texas, is proud to announce the implementation of a new driver safety training program for their employees. The program, spearheaded by Vehicle Fleet Director and Smith System Master Trainer Larry Thomas, aims to enhance driver safety awareness and promote responsible driving practices.
The Smith System, renowned as the best fleet driver training program in the country, serves as the foundation of the comprehensive training initiative. It encompasses both classroom instruction and practical behind-the-wheel training, equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate Central Texas roads safely.
The training curriculum focuses on the 5 Keys to Driver Safety, including techniques such as aiming high in steering, maintaining a broad perspective of the road, continuous eye movement, leaving room for maneuvering, and ensuring visibility to other drivers. Participants learn about important topics such as vehicle maintenance, weather conditions, and the perils of distracted driving through captivating movies and interactive discussions.
Larry Thomas, a seasoned expert in driver safety, emphasizes the significance of these training efforts. "Central Texas poses unique challenges for drivers, with changing weather patterns and various hazardous scenarios," He said. "By providing our employees with the tools and knowledge to mitigate risks and make informed decisions, we aim to ensure their safety and the safety of others on the road."
Larry conducted personalized assessments and one-on-one driving sessions with each participant to ensure individual proficiency. This hands-on approach allows employees to demonstrate their application of the 5 keys and receive personalized feedback on their driving habits. The goal is to encourage all BCS drivers to embrace safer driving habits, hence fostering a responsible driving culture throughout the corporation.
BCS Concrete Structures stays committed to putting its workers' and communities' well-being and safety first. The implementation of this driver safety training program demonstrates the company's commitment to creating a safe and secure working environment.
Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 737-414-3994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other