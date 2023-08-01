Submit Release
Bioventus to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results and provide a business update.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and refer to the Bioventus Inc. Conference Call or Conference ID 8443075.

A live webcast of the call and accompanying materials will also be provided on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/. The webcast will be archived at the same site and available for replay until August 7, 2024.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
Dave.Crawford@bioventus.com


