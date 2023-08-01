Global ETS Receives Prestigious Manufacturer of the Year Award from the Bay Area Manufacturers Association, Recognizing CEO Dan Tang and His Team's Significant Contributions

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ETS, the world's leading provider of IC automated electronic test systems, has been honored with the highly acclaimed 2023 Manufacturer of the Year award by the Bay Area Manufacturers Association. This recognition not only applauds the company's outstanding achievements but also highlights the crucial contributions of its founder and CEO, Dan Tang, and his team in the development and manufacturing of this automated testing equipment.



Global ETS (GETS) is renowned for delivering next-generation independent component verification and high-quality testing services. With its comprehensive solutions, GETS has rapidly established itself as a prominent player in the industry, offering the objective, top-quality testing lab services that the industry has long awaited.

Innovative proprietary technologies, software, and hardware, as well as innovative analytical testing methods, have enabled GETS to successfully disrupt the industry landscape. The company is committed to efficient practices, streamlining their testing services to deliver results within one-fourth of the time required by competitors. This efficiency not only accelerates processes but also brings flexible and more affordable pricing structures to their clients.

As a key driving force behind the automated testing equipment, CEO Dan Tang has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical insight. His industry experience and dedication to a mission have fueled the company's innovative capabilities, enabling Global ETS to design and manufacture IC automated electronic test systems with exceptional performance to meet the ever-changing needs of customers.

In this complex process, technical advisors Cong Xu and Wensheng Chen have played critical roles. With his background as a Ph.D. candidate specializing in digital signal processing, Cong Xu's research focuses on hybrid artificial intelligence, chip testing, and acoustic digital twin systems. He has made significant contributions to the semiconductor industry, particularly in chip counterfeiting detection. His speeches at the University of Maryland highlighted his expertise in real-time aging detection of semiconductor devices and the application of deep learning and evolutionary algorithms. His exceptional achievements not only showcase his technical prowess but also demonstrate his innovative thinking and potential for further advancements in his field.

Wensheng Chen, with two master's degrees in testing metrology and industrial engineering, provides strong support to Global ETS' competitive advantage in the electronic testing industry through his extensive experience in production quality operation and project management. He leads the design and production of quality processes, provides process design algorithms, and collaborates with the IT team to develop production and quality control systems. His successful projects include designing the quality control system for Geely and Volvo's new factories and developing quality inspection management software systems in collaboration with the IT team, as well as designing the testing processes for Global ETS' California factory.

Under Dan Tang's leadership, Global ETS continues to drive technological advancements and market development in the electronic testing field. Their talents and contributions have not only led the company to achieve business success but also set a benchmark for the entire industry, providing customers with efficient and intelligent testing solutions.

Global ETS will remain dedicated to driving innovation and development in the electronic testing industry to meet the evolving needs of customers. Their award-winning achievements and ongoing efforts will bring more business opportunities to the company and further solidify its position as an industry leader.

