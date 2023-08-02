Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,251 in the last 365 days.

KANSAS CITY’S NEWEST CON IS BACK

Fountain City Con 2023

Fountain City Con Returns August 5 - 6 for Two-Days of Comics, Collectibles, and Pop Culture

NEW CENTURY, KANSAS, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fountain City Con (FCC) returns August 5 & 6 for two days of comics, collectibles and pop culture goodness at the New Horizon Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, New Century, Kansas Saturday, August 5 from 10AM – 6PM and Sunday, August 6 from 10AM – 3PM. Tickets for the two-day event are $25 for adults, $20 for adults one-day Saturday only or $10 for adults Sunday-only. Kids 12 and under are free with suggested non-perishable food items donation. To purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.fountaincitycon.com/tickets.

The two-day family-friendly event provides a gathering place for artists and fans to come together and share their common interests. With over 25 creative guests, 30+ cosplayers, and daily events FCC 2023 is sure to have something for everyone.

This year, FCC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM by giving fans the opportunity to see it on the big screen AND participating in a Q&A with writer/producer Alan Burnett and director Kevin Altieri.

Special showing of BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM
August 4
B&B Theatres Shawnee 18
7PM

This special VIP experience includes a ticket to the screening, a weekend pass to Fountain City Con 2023, an FCC exclusive Mask of the Phantasm print by Mr. Altieri himself…signed by both creators (COA included), and more! Click here for tickets: https://www.fountaincitycon.com/tickets.

Events
Saturday, August 5
11AM – 2PM – Magic the Gathering Commander Tourament
11AM – 5PM – Star Wars Shatterpoint
11AM – Live Art Draw with Arie Monroe & Mike Kunkel
12PM – Live Art Draw with John Lucas & Kyle Strahm
1PM – School of Rock
2PM – Live Art Draw with Brent Peeples & Baldemar Rivas
3PM – School of Rock
3PM – 6PM – Magic the Gathering Standard Tournament
4PM – Cosplay Contest

Sunday, August 6
10AM – 3PM – Dungeons and Dragons
11AM – 3PM – Marvel Crisis Protocol
11AM – Live Art Draw with Ed Bickford & Jeff Edwards
12PM – Live Art Draw with Bob Hall & Joe Rubinstein
1PM – Live Art Draw with Bernard Chang & Chris Burnham

Panels
Saturday, August 5
11AM – Bernard Chang
12PM – Doom Patrol with Chris Burnham & Dennis Culver
1PM – Joe Rubinstein
2PM – Batman: The Animated Series with Kevin Altieri, Alan Burnett, Todd Aaron Smith & Mitch Brian
3PM – Licensed Comics with Megan Levins, Buster Moody, Rick Stasi & Jeff Edwards
4 – 6PM – Portfolio Review with Ande Parks, B. Clay Moore & Bob Hall

Sunday, August 6
11AM – Worst Comic Podcast Ever
12PM – Infinite Taylorverse Podcast
1PM – Mo Swagger
2PM – Painting Class with Chris Zeigler

Cindi Rogers
By George PR
+1 816-506-8732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

KANSAS CITY’S NEWEST CON IS BACK

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more