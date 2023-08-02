KANSAS CITY’S NEWEST CON IS BACK

Fountain City Con 2023

Fountain City Con Returns August 5 - 6 for Two-Days of Comics, Collectibles, and Pop Culture

NEW CENTURY, KANSAS, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fountain City Con (FCC) returns August 5 & 6 for two days of comics, collectibles and pop culture goodness at the New Horizon Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Parkway, New Century, Kansas Saturday, August 5 from 10AM – 6PM and Sunday, August 6 from 10AM – 3PM. Tickets for the two-day event are $25 for adults, $20 for adults one-day Saturday only or $10 for adults Sunday-only. Kids 12 and under are free with suggested non-perishable food items donation. To purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.fountaincitycon.com/tickets.

The two-day family-friendly event provides a gathering place for artists and fans to come together and share their common interests. With over 25 creative guests, 30+ cosplayers, and daily events FCC 2023 is sure to have something for everyone.

This year, FCC is celebrating the 30th anniversary of BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM by giving fans the opportunity to see it on the big screen AND participating in a Q&A with writer/producer Alan Burnett and director Kevin Altieri.

Special showing of BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM

August 4

B&B Theatres Shawnee 18

7PM

This special VIP experience includes a ticket to the screening, a weekend pass to Fountain City Con 2023, an FCC exclusive Mask of the Phantasm print by Mr. Altieri himself…signed by both creators (COA included), and more! Click here for tickets: https://www.fountaincitycon.com/tickets.

Events

Saturday, August 5

11AM – 2PM – Magic the Gathering Commander Tourament

11AM – 5PM – Star Wars Shatterpoint

11AM – Live Art Draw with Arie Monroe & Mike Kunkel

12PM – Live Art Draw with John Lucas & Kyle Strahm

1PM – School of Rock

2PM – Live Art Draw with Brent Peeples & Baldemar Rivas

3PM – School of Rock

3PM – 6PM – Magic the Gathering Standard Tournament

4PM – Cosplay Contest

Sunday, August 6

10AM – 3PM – Dungeons and Dragons

11AM – 3PM – Marvel Crisis Protocol

11AM – Live Art Draw with Ed Bickford & Jeff Edwards

12PM – Live Art Draw with Bob Hall & Joe Rubinstein

1PM – Live Art Draw with Bernard Chang & Chris Burnham

Panels

Saturday, August 5

11AM – Bernard Chang

12PM – Doom Patrol with Chris Burnham & Dennis Culver

1PM – Joe Rubinstein

2PM – Batman: The Animated Series with Kevin Altieri, Alan Burnett, Todd Aaron Smith & Mitch Brian

3PM – Licensed Comics with Megan Levins, Buster Moody, Rick Stasi & Jeff Edwards

4 – 6PM – Portfolio Review with Ande Parks, B. Clay Moore & Bob Hall

Sunday, August 6

11AM – Worst Comic Podcast Ever

12PM – Infinite Taylorverse Podcast

1PM – Mo Swagger

2PM – Painting Class with Chris Zeigler