Denver Area Roofing Experts Warn Residents of Scammers Exploiting Severe Weather Home Damages

We understand the urgency homeowners feel to repair storm-damaged roofs quickly, but it's essential to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with anyone who shows up at your doorstep after a storm.”DENVER, COLORADO, US, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roof Resource, a leading roofing company with over 30 years of expertise in the industry, is urging Denver Area homeowners to be cautious of potential scams following the recent severe weather and hailstorms that have caused extensive damage to homes in the region.
In the wake of these destructive storms, predators commonly known as "storm-chasers" try to take advantage of vulnerable residents. These scammers often present themselves as legitimate contractors offering free roof inspections and promises of quick repairs. Their main goal is to swindle homeowners out of their hard-earned money, leaving them with shoddy work or no work done at all.
The unfortunate reality is that these dishonest roofing scams not only harm homeowners financially but also tarnish the reputation of the roofing industry. Moreover, these scams result in increased insurance claims, leading to higher rates for consumers as insurance companies incur more significant losses.
"We understand the urgency homeowners feel to repair their storm-damaged roofs quickly," said Chad McDonald, Co-owner of The Roof Resource Denver. "However, it's essential to be vigilant and cautious, especially when dealing with any unsolicited contractor who shows up at your doorstep after a storm."
With roofing scams on the rise, The Roof Resource Denver stresses the importance of finding a trustworthy partner in the roofing and home improvement industry. The company created an innovative platform to simplify the roof replacement process for homeowners, utilizing technology and a network of licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted installation companies to provide top of the line roofing systems, all at cost. This approach provides transparency for consumers and enables homeowners to save thousands of dollars over other retail roofing companies while assisting insurers in reducing their loss ratios on claims.
The Roof Resource Denver advises homeowners to watch for the following red flags to protect themselves from scams:
1. Door-to-door solicitations from contractors after a storm. Reputable roofing companies are very busy after a storm with no time for door-to-door sales, and legitimate contractors won't approach homeowners unsolicited with high-pressure sales pitches.
2. Demanding upfront payment. Dishonest contractors may ask for payment before starting the job, only to vanish without completing the work.
3. Signing agreements before receiving a written estimate. Never sign anything until you have a clear written estimate of all the repairs required.
4. Signing blank contracts. Do not sign contracts that can be filled in later with higher costs.
5. Paying large upfront amounts or the full payment before job completion. Avoid paying in cash, paying large upfront payments, and never sign over insurance checks to contractors.
6. Contractors waiving insurance deductibles or rebates. This practice is illegal and constitutes insurance fraud for both homeowners and contractors according to Colorado State Law SB38.
7. Free Estimates. Before letting anyone on your roof to inspect damage, ask to see the contractor’s insurance. Homeowners are liable for anyone on their roof for any reason.
8. Exaggerating damage to overbill homeowners or insurance companies. Some scammers may even intentionally cause additional damage to inflate an insurance claim.
To ensure transparency and safeguard against scams, The Roof Resource Denver offers homeowners a 100% virtual experience for roof replacements. This allows homeowners to make decisions at their own pace without facing high-pressure sales tactics. The company's commitment to transparency ensures that homeowners receive a detailed breakdown of every penny spent on their project, ensuring they have a clear understanding of the costs involved. The installation companies associated with The Roof Resource Denver are also thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
When the storm passes and it is safe to do so, McDonald encourages homeowners to inspect their properties for damage and document it with photographs before contacting their insurance company. Looking for signs such as shingles in the yard, water stains on the ceiling, and visible damage to shingles, downspouts and gutters can help in the claims process.
