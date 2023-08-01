Swiss Travel Giant Fireflies Organises Summer Travel Seminar in Thessaloniki
We felt proud to offer an authentic Thessaloniki experience, filled with knowledge about tourism and an abundance of cultural and culinary delights.”THESSALONIKI, GREECE, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss travel giant Fireflies organised its highly anticipated summer travel seminar in Thessaloniki, Greece this year on July 12. To ensure that the seminar provided an exciting and educational yet relaxing experience, it was integrated into and planned akin to a Mediterranean beach holiday.
— István Varga, Director of Business Development at Fireflies
Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece, is located on the picturesque coast. With its convenient accessibility by car, bus, and close proximity to the coastal airport, Thessaloniki offers a perfect destination for travel and business. Further, with warm weather, pleasant sea conditions, and minimal rainfall, it is an ideal holiday setting for all travellers.
The seminar was attended by hundreds of tourism distributors and travellers. It featured tourism experts, trends from the travel industry as well as unmatched offers and products to smoothen users’ travel experience.
The seminar took place at the prestigious Lazart Hotel, a five-star accommodation conveniently located near the city centre. As a part of the renowned Wyndham hotel chain, the Lazart Hotel not only provided an excellent venue for the event but also extended an exclusive offer to this year’s seminar participants.
"We were thrilled to invite our partners and distributors to Thessaloniki for our vibrant travel seminar on 12 July," said István Varga, Director of Business Development at Fireflies. "We felt proud to offer an authentic Thessaloniki experience, filled with knowledge about tourism and an abundance of cultural and culinary delights. Nestled in the Mediterranean and resembling a beach vacation, a seminar like this was a unique opportunity to meet experts from the tourism industry, build solid networks, and gain exclusive access to travel offers and opportunities.”
This event also featured a private White Party at the hotel, organised by Fireflies for Fireflies distributors and current and prospective travellers. This summer travel seminar was an enriching experience, combining learning, relaxation, and exploration in the captivating city of Thessaloniki.
About Fireflies:
Fireflies is a cutting-edge and unique user interface for all your end-to-end travel needs. It combines Swiss precision and reliability with the tourism industry. Over the last 12 years, Fireflies has served a database of over 300,000 worldwide registered users from 186 countries across the world.
