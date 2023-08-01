Submit Release
SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 10th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 10th at 5:00 pm ET

RADNOR, PA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:   Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time:   5:00 pm ET

Live Number: 877-407-0989

Webcast link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/safeguardscientific081023/en

Speakers:   Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:   Discussion of the second quarter of 2023 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will also be available at the webcast link above. For more information, please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NASDAQ:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
mherndon@safeguard.com

