Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,418 in the last 365 days.

National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

Regarding the Company’s 2023 second quarter, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our continued expansion of sales and marketing resources over the past several quarters have been effective in building our sales pipeline. In the second quarter of 2023, we gained momentum in converting pipeline opportunities which resulted in a 53% increase in new sales compared to the second quarter of 2022. Sales have also been driven by consistent growth in our Human Understanding Program, with adoption through June 30, 2023, of 39 healthcare organizations. We have also focused on aligning our cost structure with business requirements based on our current level of revenue to increase operating margins. We realized improved operating margins in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter and will continue cost alignment changes to achieve margin expansion in future quarters.”

The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity, as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company funded $4.2 million for innovation and growth, $3.0 million for dividend payments, and $1.8 million for share repurchases.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2023 first quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/554395066 August 2, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.  

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)

    Three months ended
June 30		     Six months ended
June 30		  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Revenue   $ 36,161     $ 37,292     $ 72,634     $ 75,734  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Direct     13,309       13,758       27,589       28,537  
Selling, general and administrative     11,966       10,748       23,750       21,397  
Depreciation and amortization     1,521       1,290       2,915       2,606  
Total operating expenses     26,796       25,796       54,254       52,540  
                                 
Operating income     9,365       11,496       18,380       23,194  
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income     273       14       523       19  
Interest expense     (192 )     (318 )     (433 )     (635 )
Other, net     (2     (128     (15     (81
                                 
Total other income (expense)     79       (432 )     75       (697 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     9,444       11,064       18,455       22,497  
                                 
Provision for income taxes     2,171       2,742       4,219       5,636  
                                 
Net income   $ 7,273     $ 8,322     $ 14,236     $ 16,861  
                                 
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:                                
Basic Earnings Per Share   $ 0.30     $ 0.33     $ 0.58     $ 0.67  
Diluted Earnings Per Share   $ 0.29     $ 0.33     $ 0.58     $ 0.67  
                                 
Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding:                                
Basic     24,578       25,083       24,582       25,166  
Diluted     24,716       25,211       24,727       25,300  

 


NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

    June 30,     December 31,  
2023 2022
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,496     $ 25,026  
Accounts receivable, net     11,891       14,461  
Other current assets     6,600       4,229  
Total current assets     40,987       43,716  
                 
Property and equipment, net     22,609       17,248  
Goodwill     61,614       61,614  
Other, net     8,417       7,883  
Total assets   $ 133,627     $ 130,461  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of notes payable     $ 4,606     $ 4,491  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     5,872       5,136  
Accrued compensation     4,578       4,551  
Deferred revenue     14,828       15,198  
Dividends payable     2,949       2,956  
Other current liabilities     903       1,085  
Total current liabilities     33,736       33,417  
                 
Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs     15,358       17,690  
Other non-current liabilities     6,783       7,321  
Total liabilities     55,877       58,428  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued     --       --  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,963,119 in 2023 and 30,922,181 in 2022, outstanding 24,576,092 in 2023 and 24,628,173 in 2022     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     176,646       175,453  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (16,849     (25,184
                 
Treasury stock     (82,078 )     (78,267 )
Total shareholders’ equity     77,750       72,033  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 133,627     $ 130,461  
                     

Contact:  
Kevin R. Karas   
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525


Primary Logo

You just read:

National Research Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more