Beacon Media + Marketing Announces New Customized Video Content Services Available Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing is pleased to announce its latest service offering – Customized Exclusive Video Content Services in 150 locations across the nation. With this new service, Beacon is now able to schedule in-person video shoots across the nation with vetted, professional videographer services at extremely reasonable rates.
"We've been working hard to bring this new service to our clients," says Jennifer Christensen, CMO of Beacon Media+Marketing. "Video is a powerful tool for engaging with customers and prospects, and we're excited to offer a service that makes it easy for our clients to create custom, exclusive videos that meet their needs," she affirms.
In today’s busy world, video content is 1200 percent more effective than other forms of content. As a result, video services play a crucial role in digital marketing due to a greater effectiveness in engaging and connecting with audiences. And several reasons highlight the importance of incorporating video into digital marketing strategies including higher consumer engagement, improved conversions, higher search engine rankings, a more personalized presence on social media — and enhanced brand awareness.
Above all, Beacon’s new customized video content services offer clients across the nation a more personalized approach to marketing — as well as better communication of their brand and their services.
"We're excited to offer this new service to our clients," said Jd Dawley, Video Manager at Beacon Media+Marketing. "We want to make it easy for our clients to create high-quality, professional videos that will help them grow their business. With our nationwide network of vetted and experienced videographers, we're able to offer this service at extremely reasonable rates."
Beacon Media+Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing agency with personalized expertise in the healthcare industry. At Beacon, we're dedicated to partnering with companies that make an impact in their communities. And we believe that a strong growth strategy can unlock your potential and allow you to exponentially scale your services.
For more information about Beacon Media+Marketing's Customized Exclusive Video Content Services, please visit our website at www.beaconmm.com.
Adrienne Wilkerson
"We've been working hard to bring this new service to our clients," says Jennifer Christensen, CMO of Beacon Media+Marketing. "Video is a powerful tool for engaging with customers and prospects, and we're excited to offer a service that makes it easy for our clients to create custom, exclusive videos that meet their needs," she affirms.
In today’s busy world, video content is 1200 percent more effective than other forms of content. As a result, video services play a crucial role in digital marketing due to a greater effectiveness in engaging and connecting with audiences. And several reasons highlight the importance of incorporating video into digital marketing strategies including higher consumer engagement, improved conversions, higher search engine rankings, a more personalized presence on social media — and enhanced brand awareness.
Above all, Beacon’s new customized video content services offer clients across the nation a more personalized approach to marketing — as well as better communication of their brand and their services.
"We're excited to offer this new service to our clients," said Jd Dawley, Video Manager at Beacon Media+Marketing. "We want to make it easy for our clients to create high-quality, professional videos that will help them grow their business. With our nationwide network of vetted and experienced videographers, we're able to offer this service at extremely reasonable rates."
Beacon Media+Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing agency with personalized expertise in the healthcare industry. At Beacon, we're dedicated to partnering with companies that make an impact in their communities. And we believe that a strong growth strategy can unlock your potential and allow you to exponentially scale your services.
For more information about Beacon Media+Marketing's Customized Exclusive Video Content Services, please visit our website at www.beaconmm.com.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media + Marketing
+1 775-824-5626
email us here