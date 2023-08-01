Sports Flooring Franchise, Innovative Sports Surfacing, Kicks Off Nationwide Sales Launch with New Territories Signed

Ohio and Texas have already gained new territories, signifying a successful start to the company’s sales efforts.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Sport Surfacing , a differentiated sports flooring franchise specializing in poured-in-place rubber, artificial grass installation, bonded rubber mulch, sports flooring, and more, has just kicked off its nationwide franchise launch with two new territories signed.The brand, which officially opened its franchise opportunity just weeks ago, has already seen success in its franchise initiative with a new territory in Ohio and one in Texas. The two new signed agreements cover 20 territories — five for Ohio and 15 for Texas.“Institutions, recreational departments, fitness businesses, school systems — there are thousands of people who will benefit from our franchise kick-off as we work to provide phenomenal flooring solutions to our current territories and beyond,” stated Innovative Sport Surfacing CEO Chris Rossi. “Our team has worked hard to ensure a model that is built for success for our franchise partners. Our proven sales model works quickly — we have already won a substantial bid, within 2 weeks of ownership.”The brand is a one-stop-shop for sports flooring needs, providing everything a customer needs to install, maintain, and repair sports and recreational facilities for years. In addition to surface installation, pavilions, tennis courts, basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds, and more are all accessible through the company’s extensive list of services. Innovative Sports Surfacing also aids in grant attainment and connects its clients with reliable institutions.“Franchise buyers are getting a fully functional business setup with operational support, marketing support, key purchasing assistance, and plenty of other support mechanisms to help them succeed in a market that has seen millions of revenue this past year,” stated Alan George, Director of Franchise Development.According to Fact.MR, the Sports Flooring Market is currently valued at $2.75 billion and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2033.“We are looking for highly motivated business people who have outstanding customer service skills, high personal standards, and who can effectively manage their teams and their schedules. In return, we are giving them an invaluable opportunity that, even in its infancy, has seen success in its expansion,” pointed out George.To learn more about Innovative Sport Surfacing and its franchise opportunity, visit www.innovativesportsurfacing.com or email Alan George at alan.george@fmsfranchise.comABOUT Innovative Sport SurfacingWith 90+ years of combined experience, Innovative Sport Surfacing has provided residential and commercial customers with high-quality sport flooring surfaces and other turnkey surfacing solutions. The company currently has locations in Texas and Ohio and serves customers nationwide. To get connected with Innovative Sport Surfacing, visit www.innovativesportsurfacing.com or visit www.innovativesportsurfacing.com/about/franchising