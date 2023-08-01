Thursday Is National IPA Day!
No Label Brewing celebrates National IPA Day with parties all over Houston!KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing Co. Presents City-Wide Celebration for National IPA Day
No Label Brewing Co., the renowned Katy-based craft brewery, is thrilled to invite beer enthusiasts to a hop-loaded celebration for National IPA Day on Thursday, August 3rd.
The main event takes place at No Label Brewing Co.’s taproom, where an all-out IPA Day Party will feature a lineup of favored brews including the World Beer Cup-winning West Coast IPA, Cali Boy, Sittin' Sidehaze, Warrior Road Rye IPA, Mind Your Own Business Sour IPA, a surprise new IPA, and the much-awaited return of Vallenson's collaboration, Spa Day IPA.
In addition to the amazing beer selection, guests can look forward to live music, food trucks, and vendors, creating a vibrant atmosphere perfect for all craft beer lovers. Special commemorative swag will be available so attendees can take home a piece of this memorable event. The taproom party kicks off at NOON!
But that's not all; No Label Brewing is expanding the celebration city-wide with IPA Day Pint Nights at over 25 locations around Houston.
Participating venues include :
Nobi Public House
Creekwood Grill
Lazy Oaks
Flying Saucer Sugar Land
Phat Eatery
Growler Spot
Heights Bier Garten
Holman Draft Hall
Thistle Draft Shop
Cosmic Cowboy
Wunsche Bros,
Blood Bros BBQ,
Luloo's Day & Night
All Jax Grills
All Union Kitchens
“We are beyond excited to celebrate National IPA Day with our community and fellow hop enthusiasts. Our IPA Day party and city-wide Pint Nights are a perfect way to honor the diversity and creativity of the IPA style, all while bringing people together,” said Tom Paynter, Marketing Director, at No Label Brewing Co.
Mark your calendars and join No Label Brewing in raising a toast to hops! This is an event that IPA fans will not want to miss. Follow No Label Brewing on social media and visit their website for more details.
About No Label Brewing Co.
No Label Brewing Co., located in Katy, Texas, is committed to crafting quality beers with a passion for creativity and community engagement. No Label Brewing Co. holds a stellar track record of international acclaim, including 20 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, 4 New York International Beer Competition medals, 2 Melbourne International Beer Competition medals, 2 Los Angeles International Beer Competition Medals2 US Open Beer Championship medals, 3 Frederiksberg Beer Competition medals, 3 Texas Craft Brewers Cup Medals, and a World Beer Cup medal. The latest success of Don Jalapeño is yet another addition to their distinguished brewing legacy.
