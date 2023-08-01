Kadant Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Reports Record Revenue and Raises Earnings Guidance

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 11% to a record $245 million

Bookings decreased 19% to $215 million

Operating cash flow increased 20% to $22 million

Net income increased 14% to $30 million

GAAP EPS increased 13% to $2.54

Adjusted EPS increased 13% to a record $2.54

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to a record $52 million and represented 21.0% of revenue

Backlog was $363 million

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to EPS are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“We had another well-executed quarter with record revenue, record adjusted EBITDA, and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Record aftermarket revenue combined with strong capital business made for an excellent quarter.

“Our operations teams around the globe continued to deliver exceptional value for our customers and executed well, as shown by our improved operating leverage. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds and general slowdown in industrial activity, we achieved excellent results in the second quarter.”

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenue increased 11 percent to a record $245.1 million compared to $221.6 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased 12 percent, which excludes a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.5 percent compared to 43.3 percent in 2022.

GAAP and adjusted EPS both increased 13 percent to $2.54 in 2023 compared to $2.24 in 2022. Net income was $29.7 million in 2023, increasing 14 percent compared to $26.2 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12 percent to a record $51.6 million and represented 21.0 percent of revenue compared to $46.0 million and 20.7 percent in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 20 percent to $22.5 million compared to $18.8 million in 2022.

Bookings decreased 19 percent to $215.2 million compared to $265.9 million in 2022. Organic bookings decreased 18 percent, which excludes a one percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

“We expect industrial demand to continue at current levels and with our excellent start to the year and strong backlog, we are well positioned for record performance in 2023,” Mr. Powell continued. “We are raising our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $925 to $940 million in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $910 to $935 million, and GAAP EPS of $9.11 to $9.31, revised from our previous guidance of $8.82 to $9.07. The 2023 guidance includes pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, related to the relocation of one of our Chinese facilities. Excluding this expense, we now expect adjusted EPS of $9.15 to $9.35 in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $8.90 to $9.15. For the third quarter of 2023, we expect revenue of $229 to $236 million, GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.25 and, excluding $0.04 per diluted share of relocation costs, adjusted EPS of $2.19 to $2.29.”

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its second quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through September 1, 2023.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the second quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue included an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $9.7 million in the first six months of 2023. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Second Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.2 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $8.8 million in 2023 and $6.9 million in 2022.



First Six Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.2 million in 2023 and $0.6 million in 2022.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023 and pre-tax impairment costs of $0.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.1 million in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.1 million in 2023 and after-tax impairment costs of $0.1 million ($0.2 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $13.2 million in 2023 and $9.8 million in 2022.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Income July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Revenue $ 245,053 $ 221,649 $ 474,811 $ 448,129 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 138,503 125,611 266,215 253,880 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 59,990 55,319 118,552 114,487 Research and development expenses 3,408 3,251 6,778 6,329 Gain on sale and other costs, net (b) 74 — 74 (20,008 ) 201,975 184,181 391,619 354,688 Operating Income 43,078 37,468 83,192 93,441 Interest Income 316 277 615 379 Interest Expense (2,245 ) (1,366 ) (4,615 ) (2,600 ) Other Expense, Net (21 ) (19 ) (42 ) (41 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 41,128 36,360 79,150 91,179 Provision for Income Taxes 11,182 9,951 20,945 23,329 Net Income 29,946 26,409 58,205 67,850 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (212 ) (239 ) (396 ) (488 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 29,734 $ 26,170 $ 57,809 $ 67,362 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.54 $ 2.24 $ 4.94 $ 5.78 Diluted $ 2.54 $ 2.24 $ 4.94 $ 5.77 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,704 11,660 11,693 11,645 Diluted 11,723 11,689 11,709 11,672





Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) July 1,

2023 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 2,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 29,734 $ 2.54 $ 26,170 $ 2.24 Adjustment for the Following, Net of Tax: Other Costs 56 — — — Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 29,790 $ 2.54 $ 26,170 $ 2.24 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 2,

2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 57,809 $ 4.94 $ 67,362 $ 5.77 Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale (b) — — (15,143 ) (1.30 ) Acquisition Costs — — 59 0.01 Other Costs 56 — 135 0.01 Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d) — — 387 0.03 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 57,865 $ 4.94 $ 52,800 $ 4.52





Three Months Ended Increase

Excluding FX (a,e) Revenue by Segment July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Increase Flow Control $ 95,729 $ 85,220 $ 10,509 $ 10,756 Industrial Processing 89,967 84,402 5,565 7,888 Material Handling 59,357 52,027 7,330 7,092 $ 245,053 $ 221,649 $ 23,404 $ 25,736 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 62 % 66 % Six Months Ended Increase (Decrease)

Increase

Excluding FX (a,e) July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Flow Control $ 185,250 $ 171,046 $ 14,204 $ 17,006 Industrial Processing 173,509 177,487 (3,978 ) 2,168 Material Handling 116,052 99,596 16,456 17,232 $ 474,811 $ 448,129 $ 26,682 $ 36,406 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 64 % 65 % Three Months Ended Decrease

Decrease Excluding FX (e) Bookings by Segment July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Flow Control $ 88,301 $ 97,347 $ (9,046 ) $ (9,019 ) Industrial Processing 79,291 109,883 (30,592 ) (28,753 ) Material Handling 47,635 58,675 (11,040 ) (11,261 ) $ 215,227 $ 265,905 $ (50,678 ) $ (49,033 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 69 % 59 % Six Months Ended Increase

(Decrease)





Increase (Decrease) Excluding FX (e) July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Flow Control $ 192,857 $ 197,458 $ (4,601 ) $ (1,463 ) Industrial Processing 175,565 216,227 (40,662 ) (33,935 ) Material Handling 121,324 118,315 3,009 4,002 $ 489,746 $ 532,000 $ (42,254 ) $ (31,396 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 64 % 59 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Business Segment Information July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Gross Profit Margin: Flow Control 51.4 % 52.8 % 52.3 % 52.6 % Industrial Processing 39.5 % 38.4 % 40.0 % 38.5 % Material Handling 36.8 % 35.9 % 36.4 % 36.1 % Consolidated 43.5 % 43.3 % 43.9 % 43.3 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 25,821 $ 22,707 $ 50,010 $ 44,432 Industrial Processing (b) 16,978 15,285 32,945 53,444 Material Handling 10,374 8,701 19,661 14,545 Corporate (10,095 ) (9,225 ) (19,424 ) (18,980 ) $ 43,078 $ 37,468 $ 83,192 $ 93,441 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 25,821 $ 22,707 $ 50,010 $ 44,276 Industrial Processing 17,052 15,285 33,019 34,011 Material Handling 10,551 8,701 19,838 15,262 Corporate (10,095 ) (9,225 ) (19,424 ) (18,980 ) $ 43,329 $ 37,468 $ 83,443 $ 74,569 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 1,290 $ 1,031 $ 2,694 $ 1,556 Industrial Processing (h) 6,129 5,073 8,708 7,025 Material Handling 1,358 843 1,820 1,227 Corporate — — 24 7 $ 8,777 $ 6,947 $ 13,246 $ 9,815 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Cash Flow and Other Data July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Operating Cash Flow $ 22,478 $ 18,797 $ 59,344 $ 42,565 Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (8,777 ) (6,947 ) (13,246 ) (9,815 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 13,701 $ 11,850 $ 46,098 $ 32,750 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,237 $ 8,486 $ 16,683 $ 17,931





Balance Sheet Data July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 70,195 $ 79,725 Accounts Receivable, net 135,633 130,297 Inventories 176,380 163,672 Contract Assets 11,986 14,898 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 125,875 118,855 Intangible Assets 167,327 175,645 Goodwill 388,802 385,455 Other Assets 85,224 81,334 $ 1,161,422 $ 1,149,881 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 48,911 $ 58,060 Debt Obligations 155,116 199,219 Other Borrowings 1,757 1,942 Other Liabilities 242,613 235,089 Total Liabilities 448,397 494,310 Stockholders' Equity 713,025 655,571 $ 1,161,422 $ 1,149,881





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a) July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 29,734 $ 26,170 $ 57,809 $ 67,362 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 212 239 396 488 Provision for Income Taxes 11,182 9,951 20,945 23,329 Interest Expense, Net 1,929 1,089 4,000 2,221 Other Expense, Net 21 19 42 41 Operating Income 43,078 37,468 83,192 93,441 Gain on Sale (b) — — — (20,190 ) Acquisition Costs — — — 76 Indemnification Asset Reversals (g) 177 — 177 575 Other Costs 74 — 74 182 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 703 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — — (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 43,329 37,468 83,443 74,569 Depreciation and Amortization 8,237 8,486 16,683 17,228 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 51,566 $ 45,954 $ 100,126 $ 91,797 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 21.0 % 20.7 % 21.1 % 20.5 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 25,821 $ 22,707 $ 50,010 $ 44,432 Acquisition Costs — — — 62 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) — — — (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 25,821 22,707 50,010 44,276 Depreciation and Amortization 2,229 2,297 4,508 4,644 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 28,050 $ 25,004 $ 54,518 $ 48,920 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 29.3 % 29.3 % 29.4 % 28.6 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 16,978 $ 15,285 $ 32,945 $ 53,444 Gain on Sale (b) — — — (20,190 ) Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) — — — 575 Other Costs 74 — 74 182 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 17,052 15,285 33,019 34,011 Depreciation and Amortization 2,945 3,080 5,917 6,354 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 19,997 $ 18,365 $ 38,936 $ 40,365 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 22.2 % 21.8 % 22.4 % 22.7 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 10,374 $ 8,701 $ 19,661 $ 14,545 Acquisition Costs — — — 14 Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) 177 — 177 — Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) — — — 703 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 10,551 8,701 19,838 15,262 Depreciation and Amortization 3,044 3,083 6,220 6,179 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 13,595 $ 11,784 $ 26,058 $ 21,441 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 22.9 % 22.6 % 22.5 % 21.5 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (10,095 ) $ (9,225 ) $ (19,424 ) $ (18,980 ) Depreciation and Amortization 19 26 38 51 EBITDA (a) $ (10,076 ) $ (9,199 ) $ (19,386 ) $ (18,929 ) (a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a manufacturing facility in China in the six months ended July 2, 2022 in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents income within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (g) Represents indemnification asset reversals related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (h) Includes $3.1 million and $3.3 million in the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, respectively, and $3.1 million and $3.2 million in the three and six months ended July 2, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China. (i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics and pandemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

