NN Names New Leaders in Mobile Solutions, Power Solutions and Asia Pacific

Changes Will Unify Sales and Operations Across the Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the promotion of three senior leaders to new roles. These leadership appointments are a part of a broader strategy to help ensure NN’s leadership in helping its customers grow, delivering precision engineered products, and better enabling growth for the company. The three promotions elevate these leaders to the Vice President and General Manager role for each of NN’s two groups and for Asia Pacific, and are as follows:



Douglas Campos will lead the Company’s Mobile Solutions Group;

Gunars Vinkels will lead the Company’s Power Solutions Group; and,

Jeff Fenwick will lead the Company’s Asia/Pacific region, which encompasses both Mobile and Power Solutions plants.



Douglas Campos is a 19-year veteran of NN and brings engineering, operations, and sales experience to his new role. Mr. Campos began his career in his native country of Brazil, rising through the ranks from commercial and sales roles through operations, Brazil market leadership, and ultimately to the COO of Mobile Solutions, a role he has held since 2022. Mr. Campos holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and received his MBA from Fundacao Dom Cabral in Brazil.

“Our customers are facing a number of market pressures and ongoing changes,” said Harold Bevis, NN’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Douglas is the right leader to drive growth for the business as demand for our products evolves. We remain focused on delivering best-in-class components to our customers, and Douglas brings the deep experience in customer success, sales, and the engineering necessary to deliver critical value.”

Gunars Vinkels is a 30-year veteran of NN and its acquired companies, with expertise in engineering and all aspects of operations. Mr. Vinkels began his career as a manufacturing engineer at Precision Engineered Products (PEP) and helped build the organization’s market presence in China before PEP was acquired by NN in 2015. In his new role, he is responsible for growing the Power Solutions Group’s presence within the automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and other markets.

Mr. Bevis said, “Gunars brings a wealth of experience to this role. As a company with a global footprint and employees around the world, we see significant potential for innovation and growth for the business, and I’m confident in Gunars’ ability to accelerate NN’s growth while meeting the needs of our customers.”

Jeff Fenwick, a 12-year veteran of NN, brings deep experience in engineering, operations management, and new business development with strong ties to China as General Manager of NN, Inc.’s joint venture with Weifu High Technology Group (“Weifu”) for three years. In his new role, Mr. Fenwick is responsible for unifying multiple China sales and manufacturing operations to drive a consistent strategy and market approach, which will help NN accelerate growth both in China and globally.

NN operates three production facilities in China. Its Foshan City plant produces high-quality metal stampings, electrical contacts, and plastic molding parts, while two facilities in Wuxi – including the Weifu joint venture – produce high-performance precision machined components. Collectively, these facilities serve high-profile customers across the automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial sectors.

“Our team in China does important work within the market and has the potential to achieve even broader reach as we grow as a company,” Mr. Bevis said. “As an engineer, Jeff understands what our customers need. He’s an experienced leader with the talent to unify our teams in China and establish NN as a preeminent supplier not only within the region, but in support of our customers worldwide.”

