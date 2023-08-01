Enact Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

GAAP Net Income of $168 million, or $1.04 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income of $178 million, or $1.10 per diluted share

Return on Equity of 15.5% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 16.4%

Record Primary Insurance-in-Force of $258 billion, a 9% increase from second quarter 2022

PMIERs Sufficiency of 162% or $1,958 million

Book Value Per Share of $27.31 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $29.46

Company now expects total capital returned to shareholders of $300 million for 2023

“We delivered very strong results in the second quarter, as strong new business production supported by elevated persistency drove record insurance in force while favorable credit performance and expense efficiency drove solid earnings and returns,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “We executed against all aspects of our strategy, enhancing our platform, managing our risk, maintaining robust capital buffers, and delivering on our commitment to return capital to shareholders. Looking forward, we’re well positioned to continue to serve our customers, drive responsible growth in our insured portfolio, and create long-term value.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net Income (loss) $168 $176 $205 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.04 $1.08 $1.25 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $178 $176 $205 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.10 $1.08 $1.26 NIW ($B) $15 $13 $17 Primary IIF ($B) $258 $253 $238 Persistency 84% 85% 80% Net Premiums Earned $239 $235 $237 Losses Incurred $(4) $(11) $(62) Loss Ratio (2)% (5)% (26)% Operating Expenses $55 $54 $61 Expense Ratio 23% 23% 26% Net Investment Income $51 $45 $36 Net Investment gains (losses) $(13) $(0) $(0) Return on Equity 15.5% 16.8% 20.1% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 16.4% 16.7% 20.2% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $1,958 $2,098 $2,047 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 162% 164% 166%



Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income was $168 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared with $176 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $205 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted operating income was $178 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with $176 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $205 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

New insurance written (NIW) was $15 billion, up 15% from $13 billion in the first quarter of 2023 driven in part by higher originations in the current quarter and down 14% from the prior year primarily driven by lower mortgage originations year-over-year. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 98% monthly premium policies and 98% purchase originations.

Primary Insurance-In-Force was a record $258 billion, up 2% from $253 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and up 9% from $238 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

Persistency was 84%, down from 85% in the first quarter of 2023 and up from 80% in the second quarter of 2022. Persistency has remained elevated, driven by high mortgage rates and approximately 1% of our portfolio with rates 50 basis points above current market rates.

Net premiums earned were $239 million, up 1% from $235 million in the first quarter of 2023 and up from $237 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net premiums increased as a result of insurance in-force growth, partially offset by the lapse of older, higher priced policies. Net earned premium yield was down from the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, as a result of the continued lapse of older, higher priced policies and lower single premium cancellations as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Losses incurred for the second quarter of 2023 were $(4) million and the loss ratio was (2)%, compared to $(11) million and (5)%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $(62) million and (26)%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential and year-over-year increase was driven by a reserve release of $63 million primarily driven by cure performance above our original expectations on 2020 through first-half 2022 delinquencies as compared to a net reserve release of $70 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $96 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The delinquency rate at quarter end was 1.86%, compared to 1.93% as of March 31, 2023, and 2.06% as of June 30, 2022.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $55 million and the expense ratio was 23%, compared to $54 million and 23%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023 and $61 million and 26%, respectively in the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease was driven in part by the impact of our cost reduction initiatives, including the impact from our previously announced renegotiated shared services agreement with Genworth and our voluntary separation program executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net investment income was $51 million, up from $45 million for the first quarter of 2023 and up from $36 million in the second quarter of 2022, driven by rising interest rates and higher average invested assets.

Net investment loss was up $13 million as we identified assets that upon selling generated an opportunity to recoup losses through higher net investment income over the next couple of years.

Annualized return on equity for the second quarter of 2023 was 15.5% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 16.4%. This compares to first quarter 2023 results of 16.8% and 16.7%, respectively, and to second quarter 2022 results of 20.1% and 20.2%, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity

We now expect total 2023 capital return to shareholders of $300 million as compared to at least $250 million as previously announced.

We are pleased to note that we successfully launched Enact Re, Ltd. (Enact Re), a subsidiary of EMICO that expands our franchise through access to new business opportunities consisting primarily of GSE credit risk transfer. We expect Enact Re to create shareholder value in the long-term while preserving our dividend capacity. Enact Re is a Bermuda-based subsidiary of EMICO that is fully licensed by Bermuda Monetary Authority and GSE approved as a non-exclusive reinsurer. A.M. Best has assigned an A- rating to Enact Re and EMICO. EMICO has initially contributed $250 million to Enact Re, which serves as re-allocation of capital that will be used to support an initial 7.5% quota share of in-force business and 2023 NIW from EMICO. We expect Enact Re to have a minimal impact on Enact’s expense structure. The quota share agreement with EMICO has provided the scale and efficiency to support our strong ratings and opportunities to pursue third-party risk on attractive terms. To date, Enact Re has participated in two Fannie Mae Credit Risk Transfer (“CRT”) transactions and one Freddie Mac transaction.

We executed a quota share reinsurance transaction with a panel of reinsurers that will cede approximately 13% of current and expected new insurance written for the 2023 book year which provides up to $1.8 billion of ceded RIF. Enact will receive a ceding commission equal to 20% of ceded premiums, as well as a profit commission of up to 55% of ceded premiums, reduced by any losses ceded under the agreement.

PMIERs sufficiency was 162% and $1,958 million above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 164% and $2,098 million above the PMIERs requirements in the first quarter of 2023. PMIERs sufficiency for the quarter decreased slightly as a result of NIW partially offset by lapse.

We announced an increase to our quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.16 per share that was paid during the quarter.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $207 million of cash and $254 million of invested assets as of June 30, 2023. Combined cash and invested assets increased $67 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to EMICO’s distribution that will be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility partially offset by our share buyback program and our second quarter common dividend.

Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength rating for EMICO to A- from BBB+. Fitch also upgraded Enact’s senior debt rating to BBB- which marks the second major rating agency to assign Enact’s senior debt an investment grade rating. The outlook for both ratings is stable.

Recent Events

During the quarter, repurchases under our share repurchase program totaled $41 million. Through July 28, 2023, we have made $71 million in repurchases authorized under our existing share repurchase program.

Recently, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $100 million of common stock.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 REVENUES: Premiums $238,520 $235,108 $237,386 Net investment income 50,915 45,341 35,776 Net investment gains (losses) (13,001 ) (122 ) (381 ) Other income 1,088 612 760 Total revenues 277,522 280,939 273,541 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred (4,070 ) (10,984 ) (61,563 ) Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 51,887 51,705 58,201 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,645 2,640 3,230 Interest expense 12,913 13,065 12,786 Total losses and expenses 63,375 56,426 12,654 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 214,147 224,513 260,887 Provision for income taxes 46,127 48,525 56,152 NET INCOME $168,020 $175,988 $204,735 Net investment (gains) losses 13,001 122 381 Costs associated with reorganization 41 (583 ) 104 Taxes on adjustments (2,739 ) 97 (102 ) Adjusted Operating Income $178,323 $175,624 $205,118 Loss ratio(1) (2 )% (5 )% (26 )% Expense ratio(2) 23 % 23 % 26 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $1.04 $1.08 $1.26 Diluted $1.04 $1.08 $1.25 Adj operating income per share Basic $1.11 $1.08 $1.26 Diluted $1.10 $1.08 $1.26 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 161,318 162,442 162,842 Diluted 162,171 163,179 163,225 (1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs did not impact the expense ratio for the three month periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023.



Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Assets 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $4,915,039 $4,929,627 $4,909,362 Short term investments 10,849 2,185 — Total investments 4,925,888 4,931,812 4,909,362 Cash and cash equivalents 691,416 621,621 583,947 Accrued investment income 37,726 35,945 33,103 Deferred acquisition costs 25,843 25,954 26,689 Premiums receivable 43,525 42,005 41,036 Deferred tax asset 80,363 107,868 98,695 Other assets 119,099 77,026 67,601 Total assets $5,923,860 $5,842,231 $5,760,433 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $490,203 $501,427 $558,894 Unearned premiums 174,561 188,680 224,781 Other liabilities 139,100 112,043 154,656 Long-term borrowings 744,100 743,460 741,602 Total liabilities 1,547,964 1,545,610 1,679,933 Equity: Common stock 1,602 1,619 1,628 Additional paid-in capital 2,324,527 2,362,281 2,377,042 Accumulated other comprehensive income (345,243 ) (320,242 ) (293,027 ) Retained earnings 2,395,010 2,252,963 1,994,857 Total equity 4,375,896 4,296,621 4,080,500 Total liabilities and equity $5,923,860 $5,842,231 $5,760,433 Book value per share $27.31 $26.53 $25.06 Book value per share excluding AOCI $29.46 $28.51 $26.86 U.S. GAAP ROE(1) 15.5 % 16.8 % 20.1 % Net investment (gains) losses 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.0 % -0.1 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments (0.3 )% 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 16.4 % 16.7 % 20.2 % Debt to Capital Ratio 15 % 15 % 15 % (1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity (2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity





