LeMaitre Q2 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2023 Financial Results

  • Sales $50.1mm, +19% (+16% organic) vs. Q2 2022
  • Op. income $9.5mm, +63% (+8% adjusted)
  • Op. margin 19%
  • Net income $8.1mm, +130% (+27% adjusted)
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.36, +127% (+25% adjusted)
  • Cash up $9.2mm to $90.2mm

Bovine patches (+16%), valvulotomes (+18%), bovine grafts (+13%), carotid shunts (+22%) and allografts (+18%) drove Q2 sales. EMEA was up 26%, APAC 21% and the Americas 16%.

The gross margin decreased to 64.0% in Q2 (vs. 66.0% in Q2 2022), driven by manufacturing inefficiencies and distribution sales of porcine patches, partially offset by price increases.

Operating income of $9.5mm was up 63% vs. Q2 2022. Excluding St. Etienne factory closure charges, operating income was up 8%. Operating expenses (excluding St. Etienne charges) grew 19% due to sales rep growth and higher commissions, as well as CE-related regulatory costs.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “16% organic sales growth and 25% adjusted EPS growth was a result of increased hospital procedures and our 9% price increase. In retrospect, our 2022 hiring surge seems well-timed.”

Business Outlook

  Q3 2023 Guidance Q4 2023 Guidance Full Year 2023 Guidance
Sales $46.5mm - $48.9mm
(Mid: $47.7mm, +22%,
+16% Org.)		 $49.3mm - $51.7mm
(Mid: $50.5mm, +23%,
+17% Org.)		 $193.0mm - $197.8mm
(Mid: $195.4mm, +21%,
+18% Org.)
Gross Margin 64.3% 64.6% 64.6%  
Op. Inc. $7.4mm - $8.9mm
(Mid: $8.2mm, +33%)		 $8.7mm - $10.2mm
(Mid: $9.4mm, +36%)		 $33.4mm - $36.5mm
(Mid $34.9mm, +30%)
Op. Inc. Ex-Special* - - $33.9mm - $37.0mm
(Mid $35.4mm, +18%)
EPS $0.28 - $0.33
(Mid: $0.31, +24%)		 $0.32 - $0.38
(Mid: $0.35, +39%)		 $1.23 - $1.34
(Mid: $1.28, +38%)
EPS Ex-Special* - - $1.25 - $1.35
(Mid: $1.30, +22%)

*Special charges are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

             
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(amounts in thousands)          
             
             
      June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
      (unaudited)      
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 19,488     $ 19,134    
  Short-term marketable securities     70,689       63,557    
  Accounts receivable, net     26,406       22,040    
  Inventory and other deferred costs     53,831       50,271    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,076       6,731    
Total current assets     174,490       161,733    
             
Property and equipment, net     21,217       17,901    
Right-of-use leased assets     15,804       15,634    
Goodwill     65,945       65,945    
Other intangibles, net     43,999       46,527    
Deferred tax assets     2,081       1,745    
Other assets     2,931       991    
             
Total assets   $ 326,467     $ 310,476    
             
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
             
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $ 3,519     $ 2,903    
  Accrued expenses     19,327       19,967    
  Acquisition-related obligations     651       573    
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,358       1,886    
Total current liabilities     25,855       25,329    
             
Lease liabilities - long-term     14,449       14,710    
Deferred tax liabilities     72       69    
Other long-term liabilities     2,264       2,167    
Total liabilities     42,640       42,275    
             
Stockholders' equity          
  Common stock     239       237    
  Additional paid-in capital     196,941       189,268    
  Retained earnings     105,696       97,773    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,822 )     (6,031 )  
  Treasury stock     (13,227 )     (13,046 )  
Total stockholders' equity     283,827       268,201    
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 326,467     $ 310,476    
             



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS        
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)              
(unaudited)              
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
                 
Net sales $ 50,115   $ 42,108     $ 97,190     $ 81,669  
Cost of sales   18,029     14,298       34,221       27,897  
                 
Gross profit   32,086     27,810       62,969       53,772  
                 
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing   10,216     8,242       21,113       16,092  
General and administrative   7,722     7,331       15,654       14,583  
Research and development   4,516     3,346       8,391       6,278  
Restructuring   180     3,107       485       3,107  
Total operating expenses   22,634     22,026       45,643       40,060  
                 
Income from operations   9,452     5,784       17,326       13,712  
                 
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   682     167       1,250       275  
Foreign currency gain (loss)   185     (403 )     (240 )     (443 )
                 
Income before income taxes   10,319     5,548       18,336       13,544  
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,221     2,033       4,198       3,991  
                 
Net income $ 8,098   $ 3,515     $ 14,138     $ 9,553  
                 
Earnings per share of common stock              
Basic $ 0.36   $ 0.16     $ 0.64     $ 0.44  
Diluted $ 0.36   $ 0.16     $ 0.63     $ 0.43  
                 
Weighted - average shares outstanding:              
Basic   22,213     21,958       22,162       21,947  
Diluted   22,451     22,129       22,371       22,115  
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.140   $ 0.125     $ 0.280     $ 0.250  
                 



                                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                        
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION                            
(amounts in thousands)                              
(unaudited)                              
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 33,507   67%   $ 28,854   69%   $ 65,633   67%   $ 55,397   68%
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   13,580   27%     10,749   25%     25,857   27%     21,243   26%
  Asia Pacific   3,028   6%     2,505   6%     5,700   6%     5,029   6%
Total Net Sales $ 50,115   100%   $ 42,108   100%   $ 97,190   100%   $ 81,669   100%
                                 



                     
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)                  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
(amounts in thousands)                  
(unaudited)                  
                     
      For the three months ended   For the six months ended  
      June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                  
  Net income as reported   $ 8,098     $ 3,515     $ 14,138     $ 9,553    
  Interest (income) expense, net     (682 )     (167 )     (1,250 )     (275 )  
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,326       2,444       4,677       4,817    
  Provision for income taxes     2,221       2,033       4,198       3,991    
                     
  EBITDA   $ 11,963     $ 7,825     $ 21,763     $ 18,086    
                     
  EBITDA percentage increase         53 %         20 %  
                     



                   
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)              
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 50,115            
    Net distribution sales     (1,233 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     12            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 48,894      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 42,108            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 42,108      
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023       $ 6,786   16%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    Operating income as reported   $ 9,452            
    Impact of special charge     180            
        Adjusted operating income       $ 9,632      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Operating income as reported   $ 5,784            
    Impact of special charge     3,107            
        Adjusted operating income       $ 8,891      
                   
    Adjusted operating income increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023       $ 741   8%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP net income growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    Net income as reported   $ 8,098            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     134            
        Adjusted net income       $ 8,232      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Net income as reported   $ 3,515            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     2,986            
        Adjusted net income       $ 6,501      
                   
    Adjusted net income increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023       $ 1,731   27%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.36            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.01            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 0.37      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.16            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.13            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 0.29      
                   
    Adjusted EPS increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023       $ 0.08   25%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expense growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    Operating expenses as reported   $ 22,634            
    Impact of special charge     (180 )          
        Adjusted operating expenses       $ 22,454      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2022              
    Operating expenses as reported   $ 22,026            
    Impact of special charge     (3,107 )          
        Adjusted operating expenses       $ 18,919      
                   
    Adjusted operating expense increase for the three months ended June 30, 2023       $ 3,535   19%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending September 30, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 47,707            
    Net distribution sales     (1,667 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (866 )          
        Adjusted projected net sales       $ 45,174      
                   
  For the three months ended September 30, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 39,028            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 39,028      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2023       $ 6,146   16%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending December 31, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 50,500            
    Net distribution sales     (1,600 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (1,020 )          
        Adjusted projected net sales       $ 47,880      
                   
  For the three months ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 40,954            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 40,954      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2023       $ 6,926   17%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 195,397            
    Net distribution sales     (4,500 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (824 )          
        Adjusted projected net sales       $ 190,073      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 161,651            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 161,651      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 28,422   18%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 34,917            
    Impact of special charge     485            
        Adjusted projected operating income       $ 35,402      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    Operating income as reported   $ 26,829            
    Impact of special charge     3,107            
        Adjusted operating income       $ 29,936      
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 5,466   18%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2023              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.28            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.02            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 1.30      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2022              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.93            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.13            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 1.06      
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2023       $ 0.24   22%  
                   

