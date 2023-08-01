LeMaitre Q2 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2023 results, announced a $0.14/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q2 2023 Financial Results

Sales $50.1mm, +19% (+16% organic) vs. Q2 2022

Op. income $9.5mm, +63% (+8% adjusted)

Op. margin 19%

Net income $8.1mm, +130% (+27% adjusted)

Earnings per diluted share $0.36, +127% (+25% adjusted)

Cash up $9.2mm to $90.2mm

Bovine patches (+16%), valvulotomes (+18%), bovine grafts (+13%), carotid shunts (+22%) and allografts (+18%) drove Q2 sales. EMEA was up 26%, APAC 21% and the Americas 16%.

The gross margin decreased to 64.0% in Q2 (vs. 66.0% in Q2 2022), driven by manufacturing inefficiencies and distribution sales of porcine patches, partially offset by price increases.

Operating income of $9.5mm was up 63% vs. Q2 2022. Excluding St. Etienne factory closure charges, operating income was up 8%. Operating expenses (excluding St. Etienne charges) grew 19% due to sales rep growth and higher commissions, as well as CE-related regulatory costs.

George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, said “16% organic sales growth and 25% adjusted EPS growth was a result of increased hospital procedures and our 9% price increase. In retrospect, our 2022 hiring surge seems well-timed.”

Business Outlook

Q3 2023 Guidance Q4 2023 Guidance Full Year 2023 Guidance Sales $46.5mm - $48.9mm

(Mid: $47.7mm, +22%,

+16% Org.) $49.3mm - $51.7mm

(Mid: $50.5mm, +23%,

+17% Org.) $193.0mm - $197.8mm

(Mid: $195.4mm, +21%,

+18% Org.) Gross Margin 64.3% 64.6% 64.6% Op. Inc. $7.4mm - $8.9mm

(Mid: $8.2mm, +33%) $8.7mm - $10.2mm

(Mid: $9.4mm, +36%) $33.4mm - $36.5mm

(Mid $34.9mm, +30%) Op. Inc. Ex-Special* - - $33.9mm - $37.0mm

(Mid $35.4mm, +18%) EPS $0.28 - $0.33

(Mid: $0.31, +24%) $0.32 - $0.38

(Mid: $0.35, +39%) $1.23 - $1.34

(Mid: $1.28, +38%) EPS Ex-Special* - - $1.25 - $1.35

(Mid: $1.30, +22%)

*Special charges are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.14/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $25.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2024, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre

781-425-1691

jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,488 $ 19,134 Short-term marketable securities 70,689 63,557 Accounts receivable, net 26,406 22,040 Inventory and other deferred costs 53,831 50,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,076 6,731 Total current assets 174,490 161,733 Property and equipment, net 21,217 17,901 Right-of-use leased assets 15,804 15,634 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 43,999 46,527 Deferred tax assets 2,081 1,745 Other assets 2,931 991 Total assets $ 326,467 $ 310,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,519 $ 2,903 Accrued expenses 19,327 19,967 Acquisition-related obligations 651 573 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,358 1,886 Total current liabilities 25,855 25,329 Lease liabilities - long-term 14,449 14,710 Deferred tax liabilities 72 69 Other long-term liabilities 2,264 2,167 Total liabilities 42,640 42,275 Stockholders' equity Common stock 239 237 Additional paid-in capital 196,941 189,268 Retained earnings 105,696 97,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,822 ) (6,031 ) Treasury stock (13,227 ) (13,046 ) Total stockholders' equity 283,827 268,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 326,467 $ 310,476







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 50,115 $ 42,108 $ 97,190 $ 81,669 Cost of sales 18,029 14,298 34,221 27,897 Gross profit 32,086 27,810 62,969 53,772 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,216 8,242 21,113 16,092 General and administrative 7,722 7,331 15,654 14,583 Research and development 4,516 3,346 8,391 6,278 Restructuring 180 3,107 485 3,107 Total operating expenses 22,634 22,026 45,643 40,060 Income from operations 9,452 5,784 17,326 13,712 Other income (expense): Interest income 682 167 1,250 275 Foreign currency gain (loss) 185 (403 ) (240 ) (443 ) Income before income taxes 10,319 5,548 18,336 13,544 Provision for income taxes 2,221 2,033 4,198 3,991 Net income $ 8,098 $ 3,515 $ 14,138 $ 9,553 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.16 $ 0.64 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.16 $ 0.63 $ 0.43 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,213 21,958 22,162 21,947 Diluted 22,451 22,129 22,371 22,115 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.140 $ 0.125 $ 0.280 $ 0.250







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 33,507 67% $ 28,854 69% $ 65,633 67% $ 55,397 68% Europe, Middle East and Africa 13,580 27% 10,749 25% 25,857 27% 21,243 26% Asia Pacific 3,028 6% 2,505 6% 5,700 6% 5,029 6% Total Net Sales $ 50,115 100% $ 42,108 100% $ 97,190 100% $ 81,669 100%







LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 8,098 $ 3,515 $ 14,138 $ 9,553 Interest (income) expense, net (682 ) (167 ) (1,250 ) (275 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,326 2,444 4,677 4,817 Provision for income taxes 2,221 2,033 4,198 3,991 EBITDA $ 11,963 $ 7,825 $ 21,763 $ 18,086 EBITDA percentage increase 53 % 20 %





