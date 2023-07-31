Attorney General Josh Stein: North Carolinians Need a Budget

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 31, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as the North Carolina General Assembly fails to pass a budget for North Carolina that will ensure our communities can grow and thrive.

“North Carolinians deserve leaders who work together on their behalf. This never-ending budget bickering is doing nothing to keep North Carolina a state where families want to live and companies want to do business.”

Attorney General Stein has been advocating for more local law enforcement resources and public safety protections in the General Assembly’s final budget.

###