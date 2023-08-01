Submit Release
Casa Systems to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 8, 2023

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed broadband networks, will release its second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ second quarter results discussion will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-267-6316 (domestic) and 1-203-518-9814 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call with Conference ID CASA. An archived version of the Company’s webcast will also be available on Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, we create disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

IR Contacts

Dennis Daly
Casa Systems
978-688-6706 ext. 6310
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

or

Mike Cummings or Jackie Marcus
Alpha IR Group
617-466-9257
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.


Primary Logo

