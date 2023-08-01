Questex’s U.S Broadband Summit Announces the Inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit Impact Awards Program, Celebrates the Best in the Broadband Industry

Call for Submissions Open through September 1

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s inaugural U.S. Broadband Summit will unite the broadband industry November 15-17 in Washington, D.C. To celebrate the innovations and leaders making a difference in the broadband industry, the Summit is launching the U.S. Broadband Summit Impact Awards program. The awards program celebrates the best solutions, programs, use cases, technology, and individuals throughout the wider broadband industry.



Alejandro Piñero, Head of Content, Fierce Technology Group at Questex said, “With unprecedented amounts of public available to connect everyone, this is a very exciting time for broadband. The U.S. Broadband Summit Impact Awards will celebrate technical prowess in connectivity, as well as over and above individual efforts in bridging the digital divide.”

The call for submissions is now open through September 1, 2023. To make a nomination for the awards program, click here.

The awards are based on effectiveness, technical innovation, financial & community impact, individual efforts in driving broadband investment and true innovation in addressing the digital divide. Categories range from Public Services Deployment, Excellence in Satellite Connectivity and Impact in Broadband Affordability to Best Broadband & Data Mapping Solution or Initiative and Open Infrastructure & Networking. There will also be an Editor’s Choice Award. See the full list of categories.

Submissions will be reviewed and voted on by an independent panel of judges who are some of the most esteemed leaders in the broadband industry today.

The shortlist of finalists will be announced October 3, 2023 and the live awards program takes place on November 16, 2023.

Sponsors of the conference include Harmonic, Clearfield, Radisys, Visionary Broadband, Wavelo, Lumos Fiber and more.

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Scott Gruntorad Marrysa Moyer Melinda Hurley (202) 824-5045 (917) 781-2076 ext. 5145 (202) 496-5509 sgruntorad@questex.com mmoyer@questex.com mhurley@questex.com

About U.S. Broadband Summit

The first ever U.S. Broadband Summit brings together federal funding leaders and state representatives with the wider broadband industry, including fiber operators, MSO's, WISP's, wireless carriers and more, to discuss the future of broadband in the United States. As attention focuses on bridging the growing digital divide, and the need to bring connectivity to the under- and un-served, the industry must come together to address the challenge. There is no golden key to connect everyone, and the U.S. Broadband Summit aims to bring everyone together to discuss how collaboration will lead to a more connected and vibrant society, in benefit of individuals and communities.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

