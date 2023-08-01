Sachem Capital Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, August 14, 2023. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website www.sachemcapitalcorp.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-704-4453

International: 1-201-389-0920

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13739152

The playback can be accessed through Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com