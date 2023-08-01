California Water Service Opens 2023 Firefighter Grant Program

Fire Departments in Utility’s Local Service Areas Can Now Apply for Life-Saving Project, Equipment Funding

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to local fire departments and first responders, California Water Service (Cal Water) today opened its fifth annual Firefighter Grant Program. Professional and volunteer fire departments that serve any part of Cal Water’s service areas are encouraged to apply for funding to offset costs related to fire protection efforts, equipment, training, and education.



Since the program launched in 2019, it has provided more than $668,000 in grants to local fire departments. Cal Water awarded grants ranging from $16,000 to $38,000 last year for equipment such as new hoses, ventilation fans for use in fighting structure fires, portable fire pumps, drone equipment nozzles, and self-contained breathing apparatuses.

“Fire departments in many of the communities we serve lack extra budget dollars to purchase updated firefighting and protective equipment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water President and CEO. “We’re proud to support these heroes and help provide the tools and gear they need to help save lives and keep themselves and our communities safe.”

According to past recipients, the grants have helped first responders save lives and property. Thanks to a 2021 grant from Cal Water, the Los Angeles County Fire Department was able to purchase an automatic-filling, high-capacity, helicopter dip tank—which allows aerial firefighters to fill helicopter water tanks faster and drop more water per hour.

“Thank you, Cal Water, for supporting us in being able to aggressively fight wildfires, quickly and efficiently,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jon O’Brien. “When lives and homes are threatened, every second counts, and we are so grateful for the generous grant from Cal Water.”

For more information about the Firefighter Grant Program or to submit an application, applicants can visit www.calwater.com/firefightergrant or email firefightergrant@calwater.com. The application period for this year’s cycle will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Sept. 8. Cal Water will notify grant recipients in fall.

The grants are part of California Water Service Group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 496,400 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has also been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®, and is No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Large Water Utilities in the West Region* by J.D. Power. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434