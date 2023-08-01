Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,413 in the last 365 days.

COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 12, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


You just read:

COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more