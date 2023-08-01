Submit Release
Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on July 28, 2023 of $0.15 per share, payable on September 22, 2023 to stockholders of record on September 8, 2023.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com


