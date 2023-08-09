Renowned Dermatologist’s Love of the Arts is Bringing Joy to Hospital-Bound Children
The arts have a profound ability to transcend human pain and suffering. They are a way of expression and healing, especially in children who have fewer ways to communicate.”CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, US, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Young residents at Children’s Healthcare Organization of Northern California (CHoNC), an inpatient facility for severely ill or catastrophically injured children, will soon be treated to a live, musical performances featuring students from Starting Arts, a nonprofit that provides arts education to over 40,000 K-12 students in 125 Bay Area schools, thanks to Starting Arts’ newest board member, Dr. Amelia Hausauer, a dermatologist with Aesthetx, a plastic surgery and dermatology practice in Los Gatos. The performance is set for August 9, 2023 at 10AM - 11AM at 3777 S. Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA 95008.
The children’s hospital, which is close to Hausauer’s office, had long intrigued her. In fact, the performance is part of what Hausauer hopes will be an ongoing partnership. “The arts have a profound ability to transcend human pain and suffering. They are a way of expression and healing, especially in children who have fewer ways to communicate,” she says. “It’s immensely gratifying to be part of such a project.”
Kathleen Tuckness, CHoNC’s activity director, is excited about the performance and the possibility of more to come. “Starting Arts is bringing us a professional experience that’s not usually accessible to our kids,” she explains. “Music, art, and dance are things all of our patients – and their families – can enjoy.”
Hausauer herself is no stranger to the healing power of art. Growing up in the North Berkeley Hills, Amelia Hausauer saw her father, a prominent therapist, suffer the life- alerting effects of polio he had contracted as a child. His unwavering strength and determination to live life to the fullest despite his physical limitations were lessons she took to heart as a young ballerina with the Oakland Ballet.
Hausauer eventually melded her love of science and art into a career in aesthetic dermatology, skills she brings to her clinical practice.
Her dedication to enhancing the lives of others through art and medicine came full circle when she joined Aesthetx, a practice which is itself committed to community giving. (Among other endeavors, Partner Dr. Laurence Berkowitz has worked to provide life-saving cleft palate surgery in developing countries; another partner, Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, recently dedicated part of her salary to helping war-stricken Ukraine.) “As a dancer, I became intimately aware of how we can use our bodies to create beauty and vitality,” says Hausauer. “At Aesthetx, we work to help patients claim this same sense of self and become better, more productive members of our community.”
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Hausauer on our Board of Directors and honored to bring joy into the hearts of the children at CHoNC” says Ann Watts, Executive Director of Starting Arts. “Her efforts embody our mission: Making the healing power of the arts accessible to all children.”
The first performance is scheduled for August 9, 2023 at 10AM - 11AM.
