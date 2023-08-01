Governor Abbott Appoints Nober To Holocaust, Genocide, And Antisemitism Advisory Commission

August 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roger Nober to the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Advisory Commission conducts studies on antisemitism in the state, provides assistance to schools, and meets with appropriate representatives of public and private organizations to provide information in addition to various education duties around the state.



Roger Nober of Fort Worth is a retired executive vice president of BNSF Railway and currently a principal at Salten Point Consulting. He is a member of the Advisory Council of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, Northwestern University Transportation Center Business Advisory Council, and the Washington D.C., Bar. He is a board member of the WARM Place of Tarrant County and a former member of the boards of the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas 2030 Commission, New York State Bar, and Massachusetts Bar. He previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission. Nober received a Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

