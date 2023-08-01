Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Delaware State University Announce the Joint Center for HBCU Non-Traditional Completion

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Delaware State University (DSU) announced the creation of the TMCF-DSU Joint Center for HBCU Non-Traditional Completion, to be housed at DSU.

The Joint Center will use lessons learned from a three-year pilot program for near completers and adult learners funded by grants from the Kresge Foundation and Ascendium Education Group. Outcomes from the pilot program will inform ongoing program development and scaling efforts to other HBCUs seeking to enhance their recruitment and support of adult learners who have some college but who have not earned their degrees. In addition, the Joint Center will provide best practices on new college completion pathways for non-traditional students, including online completion and stacked credentials.

“Since their founding, HBCUs have always served diverse student populations,” said TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “As a result, there’s a collective knowledge about how to support learners whose journey to graduation veers from what society calls the traditional path. Studies have shown that despite serving non-traditional students, HBCUs outperform on measures related to economic mobility. This Joint Center for HBCU Non-Traditional Completion is just another example of the important leadership role HBCUs play in higher education and in the upskilling of the nation’s workforce.”

Terry Jefferies, Assistant Dean of the School of Graduate Adult and Extended Studies, will lead all programmatic efforts of the TMCF-DSU Joint Center for HBCU Non-Traditional Completion. She was the critical day-to-day implementer and manager of the Near Completers Pilot Project. Jeffries brings her institutional knowledge and experience to the Joint Center's programs and strategies.

“It is becoming increasingly important for HBCUs to share best practices and innovative strategies in support of the students we serve,” said Delaware State University President, Tony Allen. “Many HBCU students in the past have stopped out of college yet consider themselves part of the HBCU community. Our goal is to help them get across the finish line and earn their degrees so that they can increase their earning potential and advance in their careers.”

About The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF)

Established in 1987, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource for K-12 and higher education. The organization is also the source of top talent for employers seeking talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Delaware State University

An 1891 Land Grant HBCU, Delaware State University has been providing educational access and equity for ALL during a storied 130year history. Now a 5,000+-student R2 research university, DSU aspires to be the most diverse, contemporary HBCU in America. Ranked by US News & World Report as America’s #3 public HBCU, Delaware State University is the nation’s #1 provider of professional pilots of color, and Delaware’s #1 provider of teachers, nurses, social workers, and accountants of color. Learn more at

https://www.desu.edu/ and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or connect via our newsroom.

