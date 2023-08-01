Submit Release
Greetings exchanged on anniversary of Việt Nam-UAE diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, August 1 - HÀ NỘI State President Võ Văn Thưởng has exchanged greetings with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam-UAE diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993-2023).

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has done the same with UAE Vice President, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn also exchanged greetings with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. VNS

