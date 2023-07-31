Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,420 in the last 365 days.

River Red Gum tree at AgriBio

La Trobe University engaged an independent arborist and lobbied to preserve this significant tree.

The second arborist’s report advised that any safety risks could be managed effectively by implementing a range of measures including selective pruning.

Following Honeywell’s application for a planning permit from Darebin Council to remove the tree, as owner of the land on which the tree is located, La Trobe has denied permission for the tree to be removed.

The University and State Government will continue to work with Honeywell to invest in measures to preserve this important tree while protecting the health and safety of community and visitors to our campus.

La Trobe University is proud that more than 40 per cent of its Bundoora campus has tree canopy cover, including 30 significant trees.

We will be applying the same measures as those applied to the ancient River Red Gum tree at AgriBio to these other significant trees in order to preserve them for future generations.

Contact the Media Team

You just read:

River Red Gum tree at AgriBio

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more