Don't Miss National Night Out 2023 at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Join the Church of Scientology for a celebration of National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Clamber aboard a fire truck on National Night Out

See what it’s like in the shoes (or helmet or mask) of those who serve the community.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live in.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Night Out brings police and neighbors together to build safer communities. In the Southland, neighborhoods from Venice to the Valley and Malibu to MacArthur Park are holding block parties, cookouts and get-togethers. And in East Hollywood, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles invites neighbors to join a family-friendly celebration August 1, from 3–7 p.m. at 4810 Sunset Blvd.

T﻿his year they are holding a back-to-school backpack giveaway. The first 500 to register will receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

Among the activities, expect to find:

* B﻿ouncy houses
* Live music
* The opportunity to check out police cars and fire trucks
* A﻿rts and crafts tables
* D﻿onut-eating contests
* Face painting
* P﻿opcorn
* And a mystery raffle

The evening culminates in a live theatrical performance by Inner City Shakespeare Ensemble of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Come support these performers, age 6 to 18. Any child interested in acting is welcome to find out about the group and connect up.

Families from across the Southland are welcome to attend the safe and kid-friendly event.

This celebration is free of charge. See you there!

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

