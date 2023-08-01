Banjee Boombox: A Hip Hop 50 Celebration Featuring LGBTQ+ Performing Artists Comes To Governors Island
Banjee Boombox is more than just a music festival; it is an immersive experience that empowers artists and celebrates the power of art to create meaningful connections and ignite positive change.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to embark on an extraordinary and uplifting musical journey as Banjee Boombox, an unapologetic celebration of Queer BIPOC artistry, comes to Governors Island on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Produced by the talented DJ LiKWUiD and DJ Mary Mac in collaboration with ArtCrawl Harlem, this open-air event will be held at ArtCrawl Harlem's Art House, located at 406B Colonels Row.
— Ulysses Williams, Executive Director of ArtCrawl Harlem
Headlining the event is the sensational Queens native, Dai Burger, who will grace the stage with an electrifying performance. Joining the lineup are BET's B-Boy Blues Bry'Nt, a captivating talent, and OUTMUSIC award winner Baron Artist, whose artistry is bound to leave a lasting impact.
Banjee Boombox is not just a music festival; it is an immersive experience that brings together live performances, talented DJs, vibrant vendors, and a showcase of remarkable art exhibits and installations. ArtCrawl Harlem has curated a collection of works by women and QTBIPOC visual artists, including DaQuane Cherry, Courtney Minor, Martryce Roach, Theda Sandiford, and Williams Daniels. This thoughtful curation by ArtCrawl Harlem's Executive Director, Ulysses Williams, reflects the creativity, resilience, and diversity of the artists.
"As we celebrate the vibrant spirit of Banjee Boombox, we also honor the birthday of the influential James Baldwin. Baldwin's legacy of embracing one's authentic self and fighting for social justice deeply resonates with the essence of this event. Through the thoughtful curation of works by women and QTBIPOC visual artists, we strive to embody the same creativity, resilience, and diversity that Baldwin championed. Banjee Boombox is more than just a music festival; it is an immersive experience that empowers artists and celebrates the power of art to create meaningful connections and ignite positive change." - Ulysses Williams, Executive Director of ArtCrawl Harlem.
This open-air event is designed to be family-friendly, and all are welcome to join and embrace the spirit of acceptance and inclusivity. Banjee Boombox encourages attendees to "come as you are '' and fully immerse themselves in a day filled with extraordinary music and captivating art. It is a celebration of the contributions LGBTQAI+ artists have made to hip hop culture since its inception.
As we commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Banjee Boombox pays homage to legendary artists such as Mykki Blanco, Angel Haze, Cakes da killa, Siya, and Nikcy Da B, among others. By amplifying the voices of womxn, femme, and queer-identified artists, the festival creates a safe space that is "for us, by us."
Banjee Boombox is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including AfroCROWD, The Harlem Connection (WBAI), HalemCLX, Chong's Laboratory, Ten to One Rum, Mona Scatt Young and Wikipedia. Their commitment to uplifting diverse voices and promoting cultural unity is commendable.
Governors Island is easily accessible via ferry, and attendees are encouraged to visit govisland.org/ferry for schedules, tickets, and additional information.
For further details and updates on Banjee Boombox, please visit artcrawlharlem.org.
###
ABOUT BANJEE BOOMBOX
Banjee Boombox is a dynamic event celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop and highlighting the artistry of Queer BIPOC individuals. Produced by DJ LiKWUiD and DJ Mary Mac in collaboration with ArtCrawl Harlem, the event showcases live performances, DJs, vendors, and a curated collection of visual art exhibits. Banjee Boombox aims to create an inclusive and empowering space for the voices of womxn, femme, and queer-identified artists within hip hop culture.
BANJEE BOOMBOX PERFORMERS
DJ LiKWUiD is an award-winning hip hop fusion artivist, DJ, songwriter, music supervisor and educator. As an avid lover of the African American diaspora of music, LiKWUiD's style of djing is based around blending beats together as one tapestry of sound. Her signature "traphrobeats” genre bending style, blends house music, hip hop and afrobeats- three of her loves representing her Gullah ancestry, Harlem influence and southern upbringing. She is a Cultural Ambassador to the United States and Voting Member of the Recording Academy.
LiKWUiD has performed nationally and internationally for organizations such as the US Embassy, Google NextGen, Sony Music, Photoville, Summer Stage, Doku.Tech, The Apollo Theater, Time Out Market and more. As a songwriter, her film credits include placements with HBO Latino Films, IFC Films, Oxygen Network, MTV and several indie projects.
DJ MARY MAC was introduced to the art of turntables and mixing by her older brother while he practiced daily in the basement of their family’s Rosedale, Queens, home. Barely a teen yet intrigued by the techniques of that era’s many notable DJs, Mary worked diligently to perfect her skills. With a combination of natural talent, passion, and influences from her Haitian background, Mary Mac quickly became a highly sought-after DJ.
Since 2013, she has been Madonna’s resident DJ, rocking out as the headlining DJ for her Oscar after-party and the opening act on her Rebel Heart Tour. She also deejayed for Prince, Stevie Wonder, and Ashton Kutcher’s SXSW after-party. Today, she is the resident DJ for Mona Scott-Young of Monami Entertainment, Out of Tune, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, and Salesforce.
Richard E Pelzer II
HarlemCLX
Richard@Harlem2020.nyc
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Banjee Boombox | ArtCrawl Harlem Promo Video