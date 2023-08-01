Summit State Bank Ranked a Top Bay Area Corporate Philanthropist by San Francisco Business Times

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) announced today that it has been ranked number 52nd on the San Francisco Business Times’ 2023 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists List which was published in a supplement in the San Francisco Business Times on July 28, 2023. The Corporate Philanthropy Awards, list and supplement celebrates the Bay Area’s most generous corporate citizens and recognizes those companies that also give their time, talent and resources. The annual list recognizes 100 top corporate philanthropists ranked by local cash giving. It includes for-profit companies and nonprofit health care organizations that made contributions to Bay Area based charitable organizations in the following counties: San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.



“Summit State Bank’s generosity helps to raise the bar on corporate philanthropy and inspires more giving,” said Mary Huss, Publisher of the San Francisco Business Times. “Their participation in this program helps challenge others to do more.”

About Summit State Bank

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Sonoma County, Summit State Bank is an award-winning community bank servicing the North Bay. The Bank serves small businesses, nonprofits, and the community, with total assets of $1.16 billion and total equity of $94 million at June 30, 2023. The Bank has built its reputation over the past 40 years by specializing in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of its customers.

Summit State Bank is dedicated to investing in and celebrating the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. The Bank has been consistently recognized for its achievements and has been awarded Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, Super Premier Performing Bank, the Piper Sandler SM-ALL Star Award, and the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Best-Performing Community Banks. For more information, visit www.summitstatebank.com.

About The Corporate Philanthropy Awards:

For 23 years the San Francisco Business Times has published the Corporate Philanthropists List. The list features 100 top corporate philanthropists in the Bay Area ranked by local cash giving. Each year the list is unveiled at the San Francisco Business Times’ Corporate Philanthropy Awards event. The Corporate Philanthropy Awards program was founded in partnership with Northern California Grantmakers. A portion of the proceeds goes to NCG to fund the Corporate Philanthropy Institute, with the mission to educate more companies about effective giving and best philanthropy practices. The aim is to honor those who give the most and in doing so to help raise the bar and inspire more giving.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908