MarketResearch.com Announces Progress in Developing AI-Driven Market Research Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketResearch.com, the leading provider of market research solutions, announced today its commitment and progress toward developing an AI-driven market research service. This next generation model will use artificial intelligence and chat integrations to improve the speed, comprehensiveness, and user-experience when searching for industry information.



Calling it the “third wave” in the space since launching the business 25 years ago, CEO and Founder Robert Granader sized up the opportunity this way: “The first turn was when we converted our paper directory FINDEX to MarketResearch.com. The second was the global expansion of publishers following the financial crisis of 2008. And now AI will alter it all—how reports are created, marketed, and found.”

“We were the first mover in the online aggregation space and are now best positioned to adopt this new technology,” according to Tech VP Javier Zamudio. “Our first customer-facing iteration is now indexing content for our flagship Profound.com service.”

Built on more than 20 years of technology and 50 years of market data, MarketResearch.com began indexing its vast library of industry studies including The Freedonia Group, Freedonia Focus Reports, Simba Information, and Packaged Facts, which will integrate with an AI model to automatically generate natural language responses to user queries.

“We know that our clients aren’t looking for a study; they’re looking for answers. Our mission has always been to help customers identify where to find those answers and then deliver in a supportive, convenient way. These new products are the natural continuation of that mission,” Granader said.

The generative AI and chat integrations are aimed at three main areas:

Quicker and more useful answers to customer questions

Revolutionizing the interface, allowing users to easily interact with the research that meets their needs through intuitive conversational chat prompts

Providing subscription models geared at meeting the budgets of companies large and small, from consulting firms to manufacturers



About MarketResearch.com

MarketResearch.com is the leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. With research reports from hundreds of top consulting and advisory firms, MarketResearch.com offers instant online access to the world's most extensive database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends. Moreover, MarketResearch.com's research specialists have in-depth knowledge of the publishers and the various types of reports in their respective industries and are ready to provide research assistance.

Press Contact: Billy Chapnick +1.440.591.2353 bchapnick@marketresearch.com