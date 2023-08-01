Blue Dot Capitals LLC, Launches a $30 Million Private Debt Offer to Support Earth’s Regeneration

Blue Dot Capitals has announced the launch of a $30 million private debt offering to eligible investors of unsecured non-convertible debt. The net proceeds from the private debt offering are expected to be used for proprietary investment purposes that will leverage algorithmic high-frequency trading in the United States

Miami, FL, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Dot Capitals has announced the launch of a $30 million private debt offering to eligible investors of unsecured non-convertible debt. The net proceeds from the private debt offering are expected to be used for proprietary investment purposes that will leverage algorithmic high-frequency trading in the United States. The private debt offer relies on an exemption from registration under regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933. The proceeds from the proprietary trading will be used to seed funds, NGOs, companies, and projects related to Earth's regeneration, the protection of the natural environment, and the incubation of regenerative economies across key bioregions in the world.

According to the 2022 UN Global Land Outlook report, upwards of 40% of the total land area on earth is degraded. Ecologically damaging land use practices are destroying natural life support systems all over the planet, risking food and water security, and causing the 6th mass extinction. Industrial agriculture is the most significant contributor to ecosystem devastation and biodiversity loss. The global environmental, health, and socioeconomic costs associated with today’s food and land use system total nearly $12 trillion annually (Food and Land Use Coalition).

To address these risks, Blue Dot Capitals LLC is committed to using its proprietary trading capabilities as a capital formation mechanism for funding its technology platforms and seeding other funds, companies, and projects that prioritize soil health and biodiversity while developing communities of land stewards who care for the land, all while offering attractive returns for investors. "We are thrilled to bring an investment product that leverages a unique combination of leverage high-speed data, high-tech trading infrastructure, and a robust trading strategy to support critical initiatives that protect and restore our natural capital. We believe that creating a regenerative economy that depends on healthy ecosystems and biodiversity is the future, and we are committed to helping accelerate this future by creating innovative financial instruments that make nature investable," CEO Eduardo Esparza stated.

Blue Dot Capitals is one of the first Company’s focused on our planet's regeneration. Future use of the Company’s profits will be used to support projects such as Regenerative Community Development (RECODE), which expects to leverage blended finance structures to acquire real estate on which that project can deploy capital to build regenerative economies around the globe. In addition, the Blue Dot Capitals expects to invest in various climate tech startups and early-stage companies developing products and technologies that accelerate the success of regenerative communities.

For more information, please visit www.bluedotcapitals.com

About Blue Dot Capitals, LLC

Blue Dot Capitals is a Delaware limited liability company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The Company uses its proceeds to create capital structures to invest in Earth's regeneration and climate-changing initiatives, emphasizing soil regeneration and community development, driving positive investment impact for the future.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which the offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Statements in this news release related to the Company's planned offering, including the use of proceeds from the planned offering, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations, are generally identifiable by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.Blue Dot Capitals urges you to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements made in this press release, and the private placement memorandum that accompanies the debt offering (the “Disclosure Documents”), which provides further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Blue Dots Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance occurring after the date of this release or currently unknown facts or conditions or the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Eduardo Esparza CEO Blue Dot Capitals LLC +1 (678) 458-1486 info-at-bluedotcapitals.com