Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo Unveils Keynote Speaker: Acclaimed MD and Mindfulness Expert, Dr. Greg Hammer
We welcome Dr. Greg Hammer as our Keynote Speaker, his expertise in mindfulness and his passion for promoting well-being will undoubtedly inspire our attendees to lead happier, healthier lives.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo a transformative gathering dedicated to empowering individuals with holistic health insights, is proud to announce its esteemed Keynote Speaker, Dr. Greg Hammer, MD. The event, taking place on October 12 -13, 2023 at Hilton LAX, aims to provide a comprehensive platform for learning and embracing a holistic approach to well-being.
— Graciela Moreno, COO and Co-Founder
Dr. Greg Hammer is a multifaceted expert in mindfulness and wellness, with a distinguished background as a pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, and author specializing in the GAIN meditation methodology.His expertise extends beyond medical practice, with a profound understanding of mindfulness and its profound impact on overall health. As an author, mindfulness expert, and contributor to the Stanford WellMD initiative, Dr. Hammer's extensive knowledge has positively influenced countless lives.
At the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo, attendees will have the privilege of learning from Dr. Hammer as he delves into his renowned meditation methodology, the GAIN method. Focused on Gratitude, Acceptance, Intention, and Non-Judgment, this four-pillared approach promotes inner balance, resilience, and well-being. Dr. Hammer's book, "GAIN Without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals," has been a guiding light for physicians, helping them navigate burnout and foster mental strength and resilience, regardless of their profession.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Greg Hammer as our Keynote Speaker," said Graciela Moreno, COO of the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo. "His expertise in mindfulness and his passion for promoting holistic well-being will undoubtedly inspire and empower our attendees to lead happier, healthier lives."
Registration Now Open!
Health enthusiasts and wellness advocates are encouraged to secure their spot at the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo. Whether you seek to deepen your mindfulness practice, foster resilience, or explore holistic health from various perspectives, this transformative event promises a wealth of insights and inspiration.
For more information and to register, visit www.holisticlifestyleexpo.com
About the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo
The Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo is an empowering event designed to unite medical professionals, health & wellness coaches, and the general public on a journey to holistic well-being. With renowned speakers and interactive sessions, the conference fosters a supportive community, inspiring all to lead healthier and more fulfilled lives.
For more information about HLCE and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.holisticlifestyleexpo.com/.
