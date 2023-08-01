CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Triplepoint Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ("Triplepoint") (NYSE: TPVG) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Triplepoint, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/triplepoint-class-action-submission-form?prid=42805&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Triplepoint includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 15, 2023

Aggrieved Triplepoint investors only have until August 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.