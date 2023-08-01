Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DZS Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention DZS Inc. ("DZS") (NASDAQ: DZSI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DZS, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dzs-class-action-submission-form?prid=42804&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DZS includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 14, 2023

Aggrieved DZS investors only have until August 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


