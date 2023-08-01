Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo Announces Award-Winning MD Dr. Cindy Tsai as Opening Keynote Speaker
We are excited to present such an amazing speaker as Dr. Cindy Tsai, her industry knowledge and speaking delivery are one of the best I’ve seen.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo is proud to announce its highly anticipated event, bringing together medical professionals, health and wellness coaches, and health enthusiasts for a transformative gathering focused on holistic well-being. The conference, scheduled to take place on October 12 -13, 2023 at Hilton LAX, promises to be an unparalleled experience for attendees seeking to enrich their practices with integrative holistic approaches.
— Celeste Miranda, CEO and Co-Founder
We are thrilled to welcome the esteemed Dr. Cindy Tsai, an award-winning board-certified physicia, and Chief Wellness Officer dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs through a holistic healing journey. Dr. Tsai's visionary expertise has made her a thought leader in the realm of integrative medicine, where she skillfully combines the art of traditional healing with cutting-edge medical insights.
With a profound understanding of the interconnectedness between the mind, body, and spirit, Dr. Cindy Tsai has been instrumental in transforming the lives of countless individuals through her compassionate and comprehensive approach. As the Keynote Speaker, she will share her wealth of knowledge, offering health and wellness professionals and coaches invaluable insights into achieving true balance and empowering their clients to live vibrant, healthy lives.
Beyond Dr. Tsai's illuminating keynote address, the conference will feature an inspiring lineup of renowned speakers, interactive workshops, and engaging exhibits. Health and wellness professionals and coaches will have the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and deepen their understanding of holistic practices that align with their clients' needs.
"We are excited to provide a platform for like-minded professionals in the health and wellness industry," said Celeste Miranda, CEO of the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo. "Our mission is to foster a community of dedicated practitioners who strive to enhance the well-being of their clients through a mind-body-spirit approach, elevating the overall standard of care."
About the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo
The Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo is a premier event that unites medical professionals, health and wellness coaches, and health enthusiasts in a shared pursuit of integrative mind-body-spirit approaches to healing. With an array of distinguished speakers and interactive workshops, the conference aims to empower attendees with transformative insights to enhance their practices and positively impact lives.
