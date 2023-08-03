The Zimmerman Law Firm Welcomes New Texas Estate Lawyer

Garrett L. Beach Brings a Wide Range of Estate Planning and Business Formation Experience to the Firm.

WACO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zimmerman Law Firm is proud to welcome a new associate attorney to the team. Attorney Garrett L. Beach, a graduate of the Baylor Law School, brings a plethora of knowledge and experience in estate planning as well as business matters. The firm is eager to see Garrett’s dedication to his clients in action and wish him success in his new role.

About Garrett L. Beach

Garrett L. Beach is a highly accomplished Texas estate lawyer with a deep commitment to his clients. He graduated magna cum laude from Abilene Christian University in 2013, earning a bachelor of arts degree in political science with a minor in psychology. In 2016, he obtained his juris doctor from Baylor Law School, focusing on estate planning.

With a strong emphasis on personalized service, Garrett invests significant time and effort to understand the unique needs and goals of each client. He takes pride in providing tailored advice and guidance throughout the entire legal process, ensuring his clients receive the attention they deserve.

Having practiced law in the Waco area for several years, Garrett now brings his extensive experience as a Texas estate planning attorney to The Zimmerman Law Firm. He has knowledge in various aspects of long-term care planning, including the preparation of trusts, wills, directives to physicians, and powers of attorney. Additionally, he offers other practice areas such as probate matters, guardianships, business formation, and nonprofit formation.

Garrett's unwavering dedication to his clients, coupled with his compassionate approach, sets him apart as a Waco estate planning attorney who truly understands and addresses the individual needs of each person he represents.

About Zimmerman Law Firm

The Zimmerman Law Firm has been advocating for the rights of Central Texans since its establishment in 1962. With a collective experience of over 85 years, the attorneys at the firm have garnered a strong reputation. With a proven track record of successfully representing numerous Texans in personal injury and wrongful death cases, The Zimmerman Law Firm knows what is at stake for clients. To schedule a free consultation with a Waco estate planning lawyer or to discuss a separate type of claim, give us a call at 254-345-4286 or contact us online.