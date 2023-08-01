New Funding to Advance Hydrogen Innovation

$50 million available for hydrogen projects

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Alberta is announcing $50 million through Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to support researchers, innovators, companies and industry to develop technologies that are critical to advancing the Province’s Hydrogen Roadmap and Natural Gas Strategy.



$25 million in funding will come from ERA for later-stage innovations through their Accelerating Hydrogen Challenge and $20-25 million will come from Alberta Innovates to support early-stage innovations through the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Competition 2, and additional funding will also come from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan).

Proposals are being accepted in areas including hydrogen production, storage, transmission, and end-use in heavy-duty transportation, industrial heat, power, and chemicals, commercial and residential heating, and other industries. ERA-funded projects must be completed in 36 months, and Alberta Innovates-funded projects must be completed in 24 months. Alberta Innovates, ERA and NRCan are providing a coordinated one-window approach for these two parallel funding competitions to reduce red tape for applicants.

This competition is open to technology developers, industry, industrial associations, small and medium-sized enterprises, research and development (R&D) organizations, post-secondary institutions, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous businesses, municipalities, government research labs and more.

Alberta is the largest hydrogen producer in Canada. The province has all the resources, expertise, and technology required to be a global supplier of clean, low-cost hydrogen. With a worldwide market estimated to be as much as $11 trillion a year by 2050, the hydrogen economy will create thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity. Alberta’s clean energy leadership will be further enhanced by investing in innovation.

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence advances technology and innovation ensuring Alberta remains a global energy system leader. Visit the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Competition 2 webpage for full details.

QUOTES

“Hydrogen is a vital technology in the path towards a low-carbon future. The Government of Canada is pleased to collaborate with partners like Alberta Innovates to launch this competition that supports further innovation in the hydrogen sector. Technologies like this are helping to create good jobs across Canada, as we build a strong and prosperous economy.”

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources Canada

“Alberta is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and, as we are already a leader in this field, this competition will explore and advance clean hydrogen technologies while generating, fresh exciting new projects and ideas.”

Rebecca Schultz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

“Clean hydrogen is a fast-growing industry and represents an enormous opportunity for our province. Our strengths in natural gas, carbon capture and renewable electricity will help us expand our work in the hydrogen space and diversify our energy sector. Alberta is a global leader in innovative energy solutions and these solutions are helping to create more jobs for Albertans.”

Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“This targeted and coordinated effort between ERA and Alberta Innovates with funding from the Government of Alberta is required to ensure a healthy pipeline of hydrogen technologies across the value chain are supported.”

Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

“The hydrogen economy is the next frontier for Alberta. The province is the largest producer of hydrogen and has the people, resources, and infrastructure in place to move us into the new economy. Partnerships like this allow for producers, innovators, and industry to come together and test their hydrogen ideas. Ultimately this will help Alberta capitalize on new innovation opportunities that generate benefits beyond the energy value chain.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

BACKGROUND

Applications for Emissions Reduction Alberta’s Accelerating Hydrogen Challenge are due by 5:00 p.m. MDT, September 22, 2023.

Applications for the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Competition 2 are due by 5:00 p.m. MDT, September 26, 2023.

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence is a funding program, testing and service facility, and forum for facilitating partnerships to de-risk hydrogen technology development led by Alberta Innovates. The Centre received $50 million in funding from the Government of Alberta as an important component of Alberta’s Hydrogen Roadmap and Alberta’s Recovery Plan. The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will accelerate technology and innovation across the hydrogen value chain, closing innovation and support gaps to strengthen Alberta’s hydrogen economy. Its purpose is to provide innovation support across the entire hydrogen system, from production to end use.

Learn more about the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence

ABOUT ALBERTA INNOVATES:

Alberta Innovates manages nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion. We work with innovators in all sectors of the economy and all corners of the province to drive entrepreneurship, applied research and industry development. With our impact-based funding programs and services, we are transforming energy systems for a net-zero world, promoting the responsible use of land and water, leveraging provincial strengths in agriculture, and contributing to improved health and well-being by harnessing digital tech and data. We are also advancing emerging technologies and strengthening entrepreneurship for a strong and diversified economy. We operate in 11 locations with more than one million sq. ft. of industrial testing and lab facilities, and 600 acres of farmland. We employ nearly 600 highly skilled scientists, business and technical professionals. From funding to commercialization, we are Alberta’s innovation engine.

Watch a video to see what entrepreneurs say about our coaching and support.

Learn how Alberta Innovates.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):

For more than 14 years, ERA has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since we were established in 2009, we have committed nearly $910 million toward 260 projects worth over $7.3 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 40 million tonnes by 2030 and 108 million tonnes by 2050.

Learn more about Emissions Reduction Alberta.

MEDIA CONTACTS Dwayne Brunner Senior Manager, Media & Strategic Community Relations Alberta Innovates PH: 587.572.4091 Neil Wedin Media Relations Emissions Reduction Alberta PH: 403.973.1015