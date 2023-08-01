Voice and Data Quality Testing with Centralized Monitoring from GL Communications

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Centralized Voice, Video, and Data Quality Testing Solution – WebViewer™. With GL's WebViewer™, you can access real-time measurements of voice, video and data quality testing from a convenient web-based dashboard.



“The GL’s WebViewer™ is a robust web-based network quality and analysis tool to ensure optimal performance and reliability. WebViewer™ uses any web browser to display and access, in real time, all individual Voice, Data and Video Quality testing tools such as vMobile™ and VQuad™. The status of each operational test is displayed along with customized user statistics and graphical depiction of the testing results. In addition, using the WebViewer™ the user has full remote access to any node connected to the network,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

GL's VQuad™ and vMobile™ offers automatic call control across multiple networks and supports real-time transmission/capture of voice files from various nodes. Recorded voice files are automatically transferred to the Central System where GL's Voice Quality software (VQT) analyzes and generates results using the POLQA (ITU-T P.863) or PESQ (ITU-T P.862) algorithms. The GL VQT algorithm delivers additional analytical metrics, such as jitter, clipping, and level measurements, providing comprehensive insights into audio quality.

Web-Based Data Query and Display:

WebViewer™ empowers users to access Voice, Data, and Video Quality Measurements, Call Control Events, Errors, and Statistical results with ease, using a simple web browser. All results are retrieved from a central MySQL database, ensuring real-time and historical data availability.

Efficient Data Query and Customized Views with WebViewer™:

With WebViewer™, you can easily query results from individual VQuad™/vMobile™ nodes, as well as Voice Quality measurements, One-Way and Round-Trip Delay measurements, Data Quality Tests, Video Quality Tests, Call Control events including Call Failed, Call Dropped, and FAX Events. Utilize user-specified search criteria and time filters to retrieve specific data.

Results are presented in both tabular and graphical formats, allowing for clear visual representation. Users can export all results to CSV, PDF, or Excel formats.

Real-time GPS Plotting along with Quality Testing:

WebViewer™ displays user-specified test results using Google Maps. The plots are customizable. Users can access real-time results during drive and walk testing and while testing at specific locations.

Indoor Tracking System (ITS) with WebViewer™:

WebViewer™ simplifies indoor tracking where GPS is unavailable by plotting results directly on customer provided JPG floor plans associated with the testing environment. The GL ITS supports walk-tests in underground, remote, or inaccessible areas. This solution offers a user-friendly method for conducting efficient indoor or non-GPS accessible testing of radios or mobile phones.

Scheduling the Reports:

WebViewer™ can manually or automatically create custom reports with graphics and send the reports through email after the test is completed or during any interval (for instance every morning at 9am send a report). The emailed report can be in PDF, CSV, or Excel formats.

Key Features

Supports both Oracle and MySQL Databases on Windows® 10 and above operating systems

Instantly view the real-time status of the entire network and remotely access any node within the network

Remotely control both VQuad™ and vMobile™ nodes for starting/stopping scripts directly from the WebViewer™ web browser

Pre-define vMobile™ and VQuad™ nodes and operations within WebViewer™, regardless of their network connection (public or private IP)

Automatically sends all results from vMobile™ nodes, VQuad™ probes, Voice Quality software, NetTest (Data Testing), Video Conference testing, and FAX applications to the central database

Seamlessly communicates with nodes and databases, supporting effortless backup, export, and import functionalities

Easily segregates NetTest results (TCP, UDP, VoIP, Route, HTTP, FTP, DNS, SMS, and Email) and Mobile Device Information results (PhoneInfo, SimInfo, UEInfo) for clear and organized viewing

Results include voice quality measurements (POLQA and PESQ), Call Control (Call Failure, Call Dropped, Call ID), Echo Measurements, Data Test (via Mobile device or PC Ethernet), Delay Measurements, Fax Tx Rx Events, and Video

Analyze standard measurements and events (Call Control, Time Delay, VQT) through graphical and tabular views

Plot results Google Maps using available GPS coordinates during drive or walk testing

Filter and view results based on specific measurements and call control conditions

Supports indoor plotting of voice quality measurements

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

