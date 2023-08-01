WhiteFox Defense Technologies Appoints Marya Mista as Chief Business Officer

Marya Mista, Chief Business Officer, WhiteFox Defense

WhiteFox Strengthens its Leadership Team in Response to the Growing Demand for Counter Drone Solutions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a global leader in airspace management and drone defense, is excited to announce the appointment of Marya Mista as the new Chief Business Officer. With a diverse background spanning over two decades in business development and marketing communications within the technology industry, Marya brings a wealth of expertise to her role in overseeing channel management, marketing, public relations, and operations at WhiteFox.

Before joining WhiteFox Defense, Marya held prestigious positions, including Chief Marketing Officer and Chief of Staff at Liteye Systems, Inc. Her accomplishments in strategic business development, channel sales, and marketing across various companies have driven national programs to sustainable growth, making her a perfect fit to lead WhiteFox's business expansion.

"We are delighted to welcome Marya Mista to WhiteFox as our Chief Business Officer," said Luke Fox, CEO & Founder of WhiteFox. "WhiteFox is Her extensive experience and successful track record in technology strategy and marketing make her the ideal candidate to drive our business initiatives forward. We are confident that under her leadership, WhiteFox will continue to thrive and excel in the competitive airspace industry."

As the Chief Business Officer, Marya will play a crucial role in building strategic partnerships, implementing effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing the company's public and media relations efforts. With a focus on driving profitable growth, she will oversee channel management, streamline operations, and contribute to the overall strategic planning of the organization.

"I am honored to join the WhiteFox Defense team as Chief Business Officer," stated Marya Mista. "WhiteFox's dedication to innovation and commitment to ensuring airspace safety align perfectly with my own professional values. I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at WhiteFox and leveraging my experience to drive the company's continued growth and success."

Marya's bachelor's degree in Journalism & Public Relations from Metropolitan State University in Denver has equipped her with the knowledge and expertise to excel in the fast-paced and dynamic technology industry.

WhiteFox Defense is excited about the addition of Marya Mista to its executive leadership team, and her appointment reflects the company's commitment to securing top talent to drive its vision of a safer and technologically advanced airspace.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.

