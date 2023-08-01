Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga, Tennessee Location

John Currence expands the popular southern breakfast chain with a sixth restaurant location in Tennessee

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning chef, author, and restaurateur John Currence today announced the opening of the Chattanooga, Tennessee location of the acclaimed Big Bad Breakfast (BBB). Located at, 313 Manufactured Road, Suite 119, BBB Chattanooga is the sixth location in Tennessee for John Currence. Other locations include Franklin (Cool Springs), Memphis, Nashville, South Pittsburg (Lodge), and Spring Hill.



“The Big Bad Breakfast team is ecstatic to expand our footprint into Chattanooga,” said Chef John Currence, Owner of Big Bad Breakfast. “Our team has seen great success at our other Tennessee locations, and we can’t wait to start serving the community of Chattanooga.”

BBB specializes in the most important meal of the day, serving food full of inspiration and energy. Visitors can enjoy the classic from-scratch breakfast and lunch dishes, along with delicious brunch cocktails. Highlights include the Creole Omelet, Fried Oyster Scramble, and Cathead Chicken Biscuit made from scratch, daily.

Big Bad Breakfast will open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 am to 2:30 pm. For more information, visit BigBadBreakfast.com .

Big Bad Breakfast - ​​Chattanooga

313 Manufactured Road

Suite 119

Chattanooga, TN 37406

About Big Bad Breakfast:

Founded by award-winning chef and author John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast (BBB) is a southern-inspired breakfast concept fueled by childhood memories and the soul of southern cuisine. Located at 313 Manufactured Road, Suite 119, Chattanooga, Tennessee the restaurant has 15 southern locations throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Big Bad Breakfast Chattanooga location serves both breakfast and lunch, incorporating local and regional ingredients to craft chef Currence’s signature menu items. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 am to 2:30 pm. For more information, call 850-388-6895, visit BigBadBreakfast.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Oak PR

Drew Tybus

drew@oakpr.com



