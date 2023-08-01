Learn & Work Ecosystem Library Announces Collaboration with 1EdTech

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is pleased to announce a new collaboration with the 1EdTech® Foundation and its affiliated partner, the 1EdTech® Consortium . The Library will provide information resources to 1EdTech’s nearly 900 members, including school districts, colleges and universities, employers, government, tech vendors, and others. The mission of the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is to make information easier to find, use, and maximize for the diverse stakeholders in the learn-and-work ecosystem.



“Since its launch in December 2022, our collections have grown substantially,” said Holly Zanville, lead of the Library initiative, co-lead of the related initiative Credential As You Go , and research professor at George Washington University. “We have more than 600 articles and artifacts that include descriptions of the primary components of the learn-and-work ecosystem.”

The Library is free, open-access, and designed as a “wiki” model, meaning anyone can request new content and revisions in content.

“1EdTech’s collaboration with the Library will enable our members to access a rich trove of reference information and the Library’s resources through webinars, and request use cases on topics of priority drawing on the assets in the Library, or recommend topics to meet their future information needs,” said Mark Leuba, vice president at 1EdTech. “It will be especially helpful to understand what others are working on, to learn from thought leaders, and identify potential collaborators for our community’s initiatives.”

“The collaboration will benefit all of the many organizations working toward a better future for connecting education with career opportunities,” explains Rob Abel, president of the 1EdTech Foundation. “1EdTech members are the leaders in the rapid emergence of better ways to recognize learner achievement, competencies, and skills. Our current emphasis on enabling quality, trust, and value in digital microcredentials is also a great fit with the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library.”

To access the Learn & Work Ecosystem Library, click here: https://learnworkecosystemlibrary.com

The Learn & Work Ecosystem Library is a web-based library that collects, curates, and coordinates resources to make information easier to find, use, and maximize for diverse stakeholders in the learn-and-work ecosystem. The Library is affiliated with Credential As You Go , a movement to establish a nationally adopted incremental credential system that improves education and employment outcomes.

The 1EdTech Foundation is a public charity that powers learner potential by accelerating an educational technology ecosystem that underlies new lifelong educational models in which every learner matters, authentic learning is the benchmark, and achievement enables opportunity.

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

