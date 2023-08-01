Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven, GA (August 1, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Brookhaven, Georgia. The Brookhaven Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on July 31, 2023. One man was shot and died. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on July 31, 2023, atabout 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the Town Brookhaven Shopping Center, located at 4330 Peachtree Road, in reference to calls about a man armed with a knife. The man was walking around the shopping center yelling at customers. Responding officers located the man near the entrance of the shopping center at Peachtree Rd and Town Blvd.

After officers attempted to speak with the man, he became angryand threw his drink at the officers. One of the officers deployed his Taser, but it was ineffective. As the man charged at the officers, a second officer fired his gun, hitting the man. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for his injuries and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

During the incident, the man dropped a saw blade on the ground.

The man’s identity is being withheld as GBI agents are working to make next of kin notification.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.