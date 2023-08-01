Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,350 in the last 365 days.

Newton Obtains Data Security Standard Audit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that a big 4 accounting firm has just completed an audit of Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (the owner of Velocity). The independent accounting firm has declared Newton as upholding the highest data/documents security standards with SOC2 Type 1 compliance.

The security and safeguarding of Newton Connectivity Systems clients’ data/documents is top corporate priority, and this achievement demonstrates how important operating a secure organization continues to be for DLCG.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes ~8,000 agents and ~544 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca." 

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca 		  
   
Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca 		    

NEITHER THE TSX EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Newton Obtains Data Security Standard Audit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more