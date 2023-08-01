Submit Release
Tecogen Announces Order for Chillers and Cogeneration Equipment Through New Sales Relationship with Accelerated Growth Solutions

WALTHAM, MA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN) a leading provider of clean energy products and services, is pleased to announce the sale of 600 tons of Tecochill and 500KW of Cogeneration equipment for a CEA application in collaboration with Accelerated Growth Solutions (AGS).  AGS has expertise in providing HVAC and cogeneration design solutions for many cannabis facilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tecogen and incorporate their industry leading DTx Tecochill chillers in our modular chiller plants," commented Connor Gukian, CEO of AGS, adding that "Indoor agricultural facility climate control presents an incredible challenge as there is a logarithmic increase in plant transpiration that accompanies plant growth. Tecochill is the chiller that can meet this challenge of precise humidity and temperature control without doubling cost of operation." 

Tecogen's energy efficient solutions provide reliable and energy-efficient cooling and power solutions for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Our equipment typically provides the lowest cost of operation, sometimes reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas footprint by 50% or more.

"AGS is well known in the cannabis industry and has expertise providing HVAC solutions. This is anticipated to be the first of many projects that we will collaborate on," added Stephen Lafaille, VP of Business Development at Tecogen.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,150 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceed 6 million hours.  For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, Ultera, and NetZero Greens are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

About Accelerated Growth Solutions (AGS)

Accelerated Growth Solutions (AGS) is a collective of HVAC equipment representatives, engineers, and consultants who have recognized a serious need for indoor agriculture industry specific environmental controls and HVAC equipment.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:
Abinand Rangesh, CEO
P: (781) 466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@Tecogen.com


