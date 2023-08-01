Exclusive Brands Announces Pet CBD Tincture Product From Neno's Naturals CBD





Lifestyle Wellness Brand Launches New Pet CBD Tincture to Expand Renowned Portfolio of Product Offerings

ANN ARBOR, MI, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today that their top-selling lifestyle wellness brand, Neno’s Naturals, has launched their brand new Pet CBD line ahead of the category’s expected growth, starting with their new Bacon Flavored 500mg CBD Pet Tincture.

The lifestyle wellness brand will be launching the new Pet CBD tinctures in a vegan bacon flavor perfect for everyone’s furry friend.

In addition to Pet CBD products, Neno’s Naturals continues to prioritize a world that provides cannabis for everyone. Neno’s Naturals CBD and Neno’s Naturals offers both medical and adult use consumers access to superior quality natural products through utilizing ingredients that are sourced from local farmers to both support health and strengthen communities.

“We’re so excited to be able to provide cannabis for everyone, now including our furry friends! It’s so important to our brand that we are providing safe, equitable access to some of the finest and most carefully produced CBD products on the market today,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. “We’re committed to developing formulations that are safe for both humans and their pets by ensuring that our research is conducted carefully, ethically and responsibly.”

As part of the initial Pet CBD line launch, Neno’s pet tinctures will now be available at all Exclusive Brands retail stores. Neno’s Bacon Flavored 500mg CBD Pet Tincture will be available at partnering stores and online at nenosnaturalscbd.com. Notably, the pet CBD market was valued at $125 million in 2020, and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

“CBD is very clearly the next generation of animal health and we are confident our line of pet CBD products will be a huge success here in the US,” said Gus Shukeireh, CEO of Exclusive Brands. “As an industry leader in the CBD space, we feel that it's important to connect users of all shapes, sizes and species of all levels of experience with trustworthy research, education and guidance when it comes to the capabilities of this miracle plant.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ . Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi and follow Neno’s Naturals at @nenosnaturals.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods, Flav, Magic, and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.



