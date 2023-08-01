Software Market to Reach USD 1586.97 Billion, at an 11.90% CAGR By 2032 - Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns to Boost Software Market Growth

According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Software Market Information Deployment Mode, By Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The global software market will touch USD 1586.97 billion at an 11.90% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Software Market Competitive Landscape:

Key players profiled in the global software market report include,

IBM Corp.

McAfee Corp.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

Adobe Inc.

VMware Inc.

Block, Inc.

Intuit Inc

Scope of the Report - Software Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 1586.97 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 11.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities R&D investing and funding Key Market Dynamics A surge in the volume of enterprise data, rising automation of business processes, and growing digitization





Software Market Drivers:

Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns to Boost Market Growth

There is a greater emphasis on cybersecurity across businesses as a result of the increase in cyber threats & data breaches. Businesses are spending money on software solutions that offer strong security capabilities to safeguard their IT infrastructure and critical data. Due to this, there is an increased need for cybersecurity software, such as firewalls, antivirus programs, encryption tools, & vulnerability scanners.

Software Opportunities:

Technological Advances to offer Robust Opportunities

The software market is primarily driven by the quick development of technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, & Internet of Things. These technologies provide up new avenues for the creation and use of software, which stimulates the development of cutting-edge solutions and applications.

Restraints and Challenges:

Compatibility Issues to act as Market Restraint

Compatibility issues, extreme competition, security concerns, high maintenance, and high development cost may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Software Market Segmentation:

The global software market is bifurcated based on enterprise size, deployment, and type.

By type, application software will lead the market over the forecast period. The need for various software programs developed to quicken and streamline corporate operations utilizing cutting-edge IoT technology and cloud-based solutions is fueling the expansion.

By deployment, on-premises will domineer the market over the forecast period. The strong need for on-premises software & the stringent security, compliance, and regulatory requirements might be blamed for the high share.

By enterprise size, large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The rise is ascribed to higher productivity, cheaper operating costs, better data access, discovery, analysis, and visualization, as well as better customer involvement and satisfaction.

By vertical, others will head the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a good impact on the economy and market. Numerous incidents & cases of cybercrime were found during the COVID-19 epidemic in a number of different industries. The trend towards remote employment has also increased the risk of cyber attacks for businesses. Businesses have been prompted to adopt software solutions and plan malware protection, detection, & mitigation methods as a result of growing worries about cyber risks, which is fueling market expansion overall. Additionally, as a result of the epidemic, there is a rise in demand for different social media platforms and technologies, including Zoom, Google Hangouts Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp video conversations.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Software Market

In 2022, this market was dominated by the North American software market (45.80%). The broad usage of diverse software and the highest income generating in the sector both support its growth. The software industry has received major assistance from the US, a prominent player on the international stage. Both large corporations and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the area increased their investment in the software solutions, which helped to generate significant income. Thus, what is fostering regional market growth is the tightening of laws and regulations controlling data security and privacy. Its expansion is supported by the widespread use of diverse software and the largest income generating in the area. Additionally, the United States is a significant global player that mostly supported the software sector . The major revenue production was aided by increased expenditure on software solutions via major businesses and SMEs in the area. Thus, the factors driving regional market expansion are the increasingly strict data privacy & security requirements and rules. In the upcoming years, Asia Pacific is projected to provide significant market prospects.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Software Market

From 2023 to 2032, the APAC software industry is anticipated to increase significantly. To create solutions that are both functionally sound and user-friendly, leading companies in the APAC area focus on growing their investments, solution offerings, the product portfolios, and strategic relationships. China and India are the two primary countries contributing significantly to the higher regional market generation. In addition, the Indian market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's software industry had the greatest market share. The two main nations making a significant contribution to the high regional market generation are China and India. This may be as a result of businesses in the area seizing chances to use technology to reduce dangers on business gadgets rather than just protecting their conventions and compliances. Additionally, Asia Pacific has the highest usage of mobile & connected devices—which are highly vulnerable to endpoint attacks—than any other region. As a result, during the course of the forecast, the area is anticipated to increase at the quickest CAGR.

