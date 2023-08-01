SOI Foundation Kicks Off Third Phase of the Blue Futures Pathways Program With Atlantic Expedition

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SOI (Students on Ice) Foundation is expanding programming focused on ocean and water careers with an expedition along the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland and Labrador from July 29 - August 10, 2023.

The expedition is the first official activity of Phase 3 of the Blue Futures Pathways program, an endorsed United Nations Ocean Decade Action. It brings together young people aged 18-30 with Indigenous knowledge-holders, scientists, and industry personnel in a journey that will highlight various career pathways within the Sustainable Blue Economy, and promote workforce development.

“Blue Futures Pathways has shown that work-integrated learning is a powerful way for young people to explore career options,” said Geoff Green, President and Founder at SOI Foundation. "We are excited to grow these opportunities for youth to become a core part of Canada’s sustainable ocean and freshwater future.”

Blue Futures Pathways connects youth across Canada with education, employment and funding opportunities that support them in developing successful, meaningful careers in the emerging, opportunity-filled Sustainable Blue Economy.

This expedition is made possible thanks to the support of Ulnooweg Indigenous Communities Foundation, Miawpukek-Horizon Maritimes Services, Canadian Wildlife Service, Parks Canada, and numerous scholarship funders.

For more information and to find out how you can follow the journey, visit SOI’s expedition webpage here.

About the SOI Foundation

The Students on Ice Foundation inspires connection and empowers leadership for a sustainable future. Our mission is to foster globally minded leaders by immersing youth in transformative experiential learning environments and collaborative cross-cultural journeys to the Arctic, Antarctic and places in between.

